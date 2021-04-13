Gigabyte QHD Curved Gaming Monitor now $30 off at Newegg

When it comes to finding the best gaming monitor deals, it can be hard to find the right balance between resolution, refresh rate and price. Gigabyte’s G27QC nails this with a sharp QHD panel, 165Hz refresh rate and, thanks to this discount, a price cut to below $300.

Right now, Gigabyte’s 27-inch curved screen is available for just $289.99.

Gigabyte G27QC: was $319.99, now $289.99 at Newegg

With $30 off, this is a seriously tempting deal for any enthusiast looking to upgrade their gaming setup. The G27QC features a WQHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR and adaptive sync.View Deal

Read our Gigabyte G27QC review and you will see why this is such a good deal — this display packs enough accurate color and premium level gaming performance to rival the best gaming monitors. It has a curved radius of 1500mm, according to the spec sheet. It has a 1440p resolution which measures in at 2560 x 1440. The refresh rate is 165Hz and the response time is listed at 1ms.

The G27QC also has multiple input options including one DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio passthrough.

So, if you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor that strikes that right balance between fidelity and smoothness, this is a great option.