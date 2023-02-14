Grab a Massive Discount on the 55-inch 4K Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor: Real Deals

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of those monitors that make you wonder if you may have gone a little crazy. It's so big that it's surely not the best idea to have it so close in front of you on a desk for gaming. With a 1000R curve, sharp 4K resolution, and the ability to rotate vertically into a 'cockpit mode,' the Samsung Odyssey Ark surrounds you and uses its size and shape to immerse you in whatever you're doing. With speakers set in the corners of the monitor and built-in woofers, the Arc advertises a surround sound dome to captivate your ears, and all this on top of a smart streaming gaming hub and advanced remote control for navigating the gaming hub and OSD of the monitor.

The Samsung Odyssey Arc is an impressive monolith of a monitor that puts the majority of people off not just by its imposing size, but also its astronomical price. But now the Samsung Odyssey Arc has had a massive discount to $1999 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Down from its original launch price of $3,499, and $300 less than its previous lowest-ever price according to Amazon's Camelizer (opens in new tab)price monitoring extension.

The WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD is down to just $159 (opens in new tab) from the Western Digital store. With impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, this is one of the fastest and best SSDs available.

A superb mouse for productivity work, that combines quality with comfort, the Logitech MX Master 3 is one of our favorite mice, and its made even more attractive now that you can pick up the Logitech MX Master 3 for just $60 (opens in new tab) from Lenovo when you use code SAVEONMX3 at the checkout.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $3,499)

This giant 55-inch curved gaming screen from Samsung has an impressive 4K resolution and a superfast 165Hz refresh rate with a rapid 1ms response time (GTG). The Quantum Mini-LED panel can also flip vertically for some interesting viewing applications and comes with a feature-rich remote control to help navigate the expansive OSD.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD: now $159 at Western Digital (opens in new tab) (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best.

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Master 3 (Business Model): now $60 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) with code (was $109)

One of our favorite mice for productivity. The MX Master 3 can easily swap between 3 PCs using a button on its underside. This mouse also features one of the best scroll wheels ever, with its silent electromagnetic action for fast scrolling, and an accurate 4000DPI sensor that will work on virtually any surface. Use code SAVEONMX3 for a further $10 saving.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming: now $689 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $889)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps. Use promo code SSCPA429 to get $40 off.

(opens in new tab) Glorious Model D Gaming Mouse: now $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $84)

A fantastic mouse for FPS gaming, the Glorious Model D- (Minus) is a lightweight mouse with a honeycomb cutout design to help reduce its weight. The Model D- uses a Pixart PMW3360 sensor that can go up to 12K DPI, and weighs only 61 grams.

