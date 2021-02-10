Get this 34-inch MSI QHD Curved Ultrawide 100Hz Gaming Monitor for $60 off

Big, ultra wide gaming monitors with a high refresh rate and razor sharp 1440p resolution provide an incredible gaming experience, but they usually come at a high price. But MSI and Newegg are bucking the trend with this deal.

Right now, you can pick up the MSI Optix MAG341CQ 34-inch ultrawide monitor for $60 off the list price, which brings the price down to just $369.99.

MSI Optix MAG341CQ: was $429.99, now $369.99 @ Newegg

This 34-inch VA panel comes with a sweet 1440p resolution and 100Hz refresh rate, alongside an 1800R curvature, FreeSync and VESA mounting for a monitor that sports compatibility with your desk setup and produces a buttery smooth picture for gaming.View Deal

As you can read in our MSI Optix MAG341CQ gaming monitor review, we are big fans of how this delivers on the gaming essentials (a high resolution and refresh rate) while making compromises in certain areas that don’t necessarily matter (like USB support or the audio) to those looking to jump into ultra wide displays on a budget.

You won’t find USB support or speakers on here, nor will you get an sRGB gamut option. But for those sacrifices, you'll get a high quality build, wide color gamut, great contrast, a super sharp picture and high refresh rate in an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio.