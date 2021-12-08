Samsung’s 49-inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is Still Available for Under $1,000

We thought Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 Ultrawide curved gaming monitor would be at its lowest price of $999 for Black Friday only. We were wrong — it’s still up for grabs!

Normally, the monitor deals heading into the holidays pale in comparison to the huge savings found during the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s why this beasty price cut on this massive gaming screen from Samsung is so surprising.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,399, now $999 at Amazon Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,399, now $999 at Amazon

Get $400 off this beasty 49-inch QLED gaming monitor, which sports a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution, HDR with a 1,000-nit brightness, a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync support.

We’re huge fans of this equally huge screen. Just take a look at our Samsung Odyssey G9 review , in which we gave it a 4.5-star rating and our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award. The picture is bright, sharp and color accurate right out of the box, HDR is excellent and the 1000R curve is great for reducing eye strain.

In a 32:9 aspect ratio, you’re essentially getting two QHD widescreen displays stuck together, which makes multitasking a sheer joy on this. And by “multitasking,” we don’t just mean different apps, we mean different pieces of hardware — you could have a PC running on one side and a PS5 on the other. The vast array of I/O and easy-to-use software suite makes it really simple to set this feature up.

And all of this is presented in a seriously sleek piece of hardware design — packing a hypnotizing infinity core RGB lighting array round the back and a 1000R curve for both reduced eye strain and a real statement piece on any desk. If you missed Black Friday and need one of the best gaming monitors out there, this is the best deal to get right now.