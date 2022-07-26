The 12GB MSI Ventus RTX 3080 Is Back Down to $729: Real Deals

The 12GB MSI Ventus RTX 3080 is back to $729 (opens in new tab) (after discount) at Newegg. This powerful GPU is more than adequate to run all the latest games and applications at high settings on high-resolution monitors.

Speaking of high-resolution monitors, we also have the LG UltraGear 48GQ900-B Gaming Monitor on sale for $1,298. This massive 48-inch OLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate on its crystal-clear 4K resolution.

Logitech's premium gaming headset, the G Pro X (wired), is down to $89. With big comfortable earcup cushions and large 50mm drivers - this headset hopes to immerse you in your games.

More deals on mice and keyboards are below.

MSI Ventus RTX 3080 12GB GPU: was $999, now $729 with code SSBU2634 at Newegg

The 12GB RTX 3080 graphics card is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand.

LG 48-Inch UltraGear UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,499, now $1,298 at Amazon

Go big with this absolutely massive 48-inch OLED screen from LG. With an impressive 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, this large gaming monitor flaunts a 1.5M: 1 contrast ratio and DCI-P3 99% color coverage with HDR 10, and a 1ms (GtG) response time. Model 48GQ900-B.

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset: was $129, now $89 at Amazon

This headset has 50mm drivers in closed-back earcups and keeps a low impedance of 32 Ohms. The microphone is detachable. In the box, you also get a set of velour earpads if the leatherette earpads are not to your taste. We reviewed the Logitech G Pro X and one of its cons was the price. However, the G Pro X is a much better proposition when it is on sale.

Redragon M908 Impact RGB MMO Mouse: was $46, now $32 at Amazon

This button-heavy mouse from Redragon is aimed at players of MMO games and other titles that can make use of its 12-button side panel and other buttons located around the ergonomic mouse. Featuring RGB lighting zones and customizable weighting - this is a fantastic MMO mouse at this low price.

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $54, now $32 at Amazon

With metal construction and Outemu Red switches, this affordable TKL (TenKeyLess) board from Redragon is a great pick for your gaming needs.

