Three Aftermarket Graphics Coolers On GeForce GTX 480

Test System And Benchmarks

We’re testing idle and load temperatures, in addition to noise levels. The graphics load we’re using is the brutal FurMark stress test at 8x AA.

We’re also testing overclocking ability by seeing how far we can push our stock-voltage GeForce GTX 480 when each of these coolers is used.

All sound and noise tests were recorded in an open testbed. Results will always change on a per-case basis as every type of case has it's own unique airflow. Noise results were recorded with a decibel meter positioned two inches above the graphics card.

Test System Motherboard Asus M4A785TD-V EVO Socket AM3, AMD 785G, BIOS 0410 Processor Phenom II X4 970 3.5 GHz, Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache CPU Cooler Cooler Master Hyper TX3 Memory Crucial DDR3-1333 Dual-Channel 2 x 2048 MB, 669 MHz, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T Graphics GeForce GTX 480 700/1401 MHz GPU/Shaders, 924 MHz GDDR5 Memory***all clock rates set to reference specifications for the purposes of benchmarking*** Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 1000 MB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 3Gb/s Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 x64 DirectX Version DirectX 11 Graphics Drivers GeForce 258.96