Three Aftermarket Graphics Coolers On GeForce GTX 480

Test System And Benchmarks
We’re testing idle and load temperatures, in addition to noise levels. The graphics load we’re using is the brutal FurMark stress test at 8x AA.
We’re also testing overclocking ability by seeing how far we can push our stock-voltage GeForce GTX 480 when each of these coolers is used.
All sound and noise tests were recorded in an open testbed. Results will always change on a per-case basis as every type of case has it's own unique airflow. Noise results were recorded with a decibel meter positioned two inches above the graphics card.
|Test System
|Motherboard
|Asus M4A785TD-V EVO Socket AM3, AMD 785G, BIOS 0410
|Processor
|Phenom II X4 970 3.5 GHz, Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX3
|Memory
|Crucial DDR3-1333 Dual-Channel 2 x 2048 MB, 669 MHz, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 480 700/1401 MHz GPU/Shaders, 924 MHz GDDR5 Memory***all clock rates set to reference specifications for the purposes of benchmarking***
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 1000 MB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 3Gb/s
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX Version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|GeForce 258.96
|Benchmark Configuration
|Synthetic
|FurMark
|Version: 1.6.5, Stability Test - Xtreme Burning Mode, 8xAA
However, what would be AMAZING, is to have a follow-up to see which of these two solutions work best in SLI, assuming EITHER work well in SLI. I think that is the big question, especially since we never expected bad temps.
Also can you please add the voltages used for each overclock? It might give people, especially stock GTX 480 owners, a better idea of what these can handle, since cards will always vary when overclocking.
Holy ***, stock voltages! That is crazy! Please post up your VID (stock voltage) for us. Either you have a golden GTX 480, or the VID is a lot higher than it needs to be, which is pretty common.
Great article, I love to see these kind of side articles/reviews, and it was well done.
On this my guess would be the Zalman would smash it
I mean sure this case isn't the best cooling case but there's never really much hot air in the case and with a sidepanel fan blowing on the two cards i just cant see how.
Unless.. you guy's test in a cool room at about 15-20C or the fan speeds are maxed 100% of the time.
Well, there's your praablem.