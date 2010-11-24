Roundup: Six Sub-$40 Performance CPU Coolers Compared

Trending

Remember when overclocking was all about getting more performance for less money? It's hard to do that when you're spending top dollar on premium heatsinks and fans. Today we round up six true value-oriented coolers that could help unleash hidden speed.

Gelid Tranquillo CC-TranQ-01-A

Always looking for a value crown, Gelid’s premium cooler comes at a decidedly mid-market $35 price.

Four heat pipe appear to be gold-plated to reduce ugly oxidation, while the base itself is unplated to prove the highest level of thermal transfer. Extreme flatness and smoothness punctuate the company’s quality pursuits, while dimpled fins increase turbulence and surface area for improved heat transfer.

A unique sink design directs airflow down the Tranquillo’s center, while encased sides further reduce wasted pressure.

Gelid includes support plates for LGA 1366, 1156, and 775, plus AMD socket clips. A 120 mm fan, fan clips, and thermal paste complete the installation kit.

A single screw secures a mounting bracket to each side of the Tranquillo’s base. Intel users will be pleased to find that four spring-loaded thumb screws complete the installation, while most AMD users will be upset to find the clips only fit on the sink’s front and rear edges. The vertical bracket of most AMD motherboards forces an updraft orientation, while the square pattern of Intel hardware allows the sink to fit either way.

