Roundup: Six Sub-$40 Performance CPU Coolers Compared

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8 MB Cache), O/C to 4 GHz (20 x 200 MHz), 1.388 V
|Motherboard
|EVGA P55 SLI E655, P55 Express PCH, BIOS A39 (10/23/2009)
|RAM
|Crucial CT2KIT25664BA1339 (4 GB), DDR3-1333 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24
|Graphics
|Diamond Radeon HD 5870 1 GB, 850 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4800
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital VelociRaptor WD3000HLFS, 300 GB, 10 000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16 MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850 W Modular, ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|ATI Catalyst 9.11
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1015
We retained the configuration from January’s LGA 1156 cooler tests, so that readers could compare these new models to competing 2009 parts.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Prime95 v25.8
|64-bit executable, Small FFTs, 8-threads
|RealTemp 3.00
|Highest core reading at full CPU load (60 minutes) Highest core reading at 30 minutes idle
|Acu-Rite thermal probe
|Thermal probe on VRM chokes, touching MOSFET sink, Ambient temperature at 6" from motherboard front edge
|Galaxy CM-140
|dBA scale at 0.25 m, corrected to 1m values (-12 db)
That's why the same system was used for both tests. It's all mentioned in the article, too.
Read the article before posting please.