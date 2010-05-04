Palit Microsystems Ltd, the leading graphics card manufacturer, announces the first custom design Palit GTX 470, featuring Dual Fans and 4 Video outputs which support HDMI, DisplayPort, and two Dual-Link DVI display outputs.

The first custom design Palit GeForce® GTX470 furnishes with a cooler & quieter innovated thermal solution. This will give your games an adrenaline shot of lighting speed performances and stunning futuristic visuals. Equipped with Dual Fans, Palit GTX 470 will provide much cooler gaming condition and emit heat from GPU more efficiently and effectively. Geared with Palit GTX 470 series, you will experience heart-pounding and cinematic-like visuals on your favorite games with the combined power of DirectX 11, CUDA, and PhysX technologies. Also, expand your visual real estate across three HD displays in jaw-dropping stereoscopic 3D for the ultimate immersive gaming.

The Palit cooler & quieter thermal solution is designed with more fans and fins in order to optimize the revolutionary Fermi architecture performances. Geared with Palit cooler & quieter thermal solution, the temperature on GPU is up to 12 ﾟC degree lower and the noise level is 4 dB lower when in peak functioning mode. The cooler consists of a PWM fan with optimized heatsink, giving it excellent thermal performance while making it an ideal cooling solution.

The Palit GeForce GTX 470 is also built for future DirectX11 games. It provides an outstanding performance at DX11 benchmark by adopting the latest Fermi architecture and advanced DirectX11 hardware features, including tessellation and DirectCompute. Palit GTX 470 series is designed specifically to support the next generation gaming effect such as ray tracing and also enhance the 3D effect from NVIDIA existing 3D Vision to 3D Vision Surround technology. These specifications will give you a whole new perspective in gaming experience.

Features

Microsoft® DirectX® 11 Support:

DirextX 11 GPU with Shader Model 5.0 support designed for ultra high performance in the new API’s key graphics feature, GPU-accelerated tessellation.

NVIDIA PhysX® Technology:

Full support for NVIDIA PhysX technology, enabling a totally new class of physical gaming interaction for a more dynamic and realistic experience with GeForce.

NVIDIA 3D Vision™ Ready

GeForce GPU support for NVIDIA 3D Vision, bringing a fully immersive stereoscopic 3D experience to the PC. A combination of high-tech wireless glasses and advanced software, 3D Vision transforms hundreds of PC games into full stereoscopic 3D.

NVIDIA 3D Vision™ Surround Ready

Expand your games across three displays in full stereoscopic 3D for the ultimate “inside the game” experience with the power of NVIDIA 3D Vision and SLI technologies. NVIDIA Surround also supports triple screen gaming with non-stereo displays.

NVIDIA CUDA™ Technology

CUDA™ technology unlocks the power of the GPU’s processor cores to accelerate the most demanding system tasks such as video transcoding, physics simulation, ray tracing, and more, delivering incredible performance improvements over traditional CPUs.

3-way NVIDIA SLI™ Technology:

Industry leading 3-way NVIDIA SLI™ technology offers amazing performance scaling by implementing 3-way AFR (Alternate Frame Rendering) for the world’s premier gaming solution under Windows Vista™ with solid, state-of-the-art drivers.

32x Anti-aliasing Technology:

Lightning fast, high-quality anti-aliasing at up to 32x sample rates obliterates jagged edges.

Microsoft Windies 7 Support:

Windows 7 is the next generation operating system that will mark a dramatic improvement in the way the OS takes advantage of the graphics processing unit (GPU) to provide a more compelling user experience.

DirectCompute Support:

Full support for DirectCompute, Microsoft’s GPU computing API.

OpenCL Support:

Full support for OpenCL GPU computing API.

OpenGL 3.2 Optimization and Support:

Ensures top-notch compatibility and performance for OpenGL applications.

PCI Express 2.0 Support:

Designed to work perfectly with the new PCI Express 2.0 bus architecture, offering a future-proofing bridge to tomorrow’s most bandwidth-hungry games and 3D applications by maximizing the 5GT/s PCI Express 2.0 bandwidth.

Dual Dual-link DVI Support:

Able to drive the industry’s largest and highest resolution flat-panel displays up to 2560 x 1600 and with support for HDCP.

HDMI 1.3a support:

Fully integrated support for HDMI 1.3a including xvYCC, Deep color and 7.1 digital surround sound.

