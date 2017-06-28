The Zombie Apocalypse Goes Global: ‘Arizona Sunshine’ Patch Adds Eight More Languages

Hot on the tail of Arizona Sunshine's PlayStation VR debut, Vertigo Games released a patch for the PC version of the game that allows a much wider audience to enjoy trouncing zombies in the Arizona desert.

Vertigo Games is doing all it can to present Arizona Sunshine to as many people as possible. The virtual reality zombie apocalypse title debuted in December 2016 alongside the Oculus Touch motion controllers. The game also landed on SteamVR that same day with support for the HTC Vive’s room-scale tracking space. On June 27, Vertigo Games released the PSVR edition of Arizona Sunshine, which allows a much larger audience to enjoy the zombie shooter.

With the game available on all three prevailing VR platforms, you might think there isn’t much the developer could do to increase its potential customer base, but Vertigo Games found a niche few developers take advantage of. The latest patch for Arizona Sunshine includes language packs that open the storyline to people who don’t speak English. The Arizona Sunshine PC Patch 1.4.9225 adds support for these languages:

German

French

Italian

Spanish

Russian

Japanese

Korean

Chinese Mandarin

The new patch also addresses several stability problems. Vertigo Games said the latest version of the game features “improved loading times, multiplayer matchmaking fixes, multiplayer stability fixes, and achievement fixes.” The developer noted that some stability issues remain because they are “dependent on third-party fixes.” Vertigo Games said it would release another patch once its partners address the problems.

The Steam version of Arizona Sunshine already received PC Patch 1.4.9225. The Oculus version should be live soon.

“We're working on the Oculus patch as we speak, which takes a little bit of additional time. However, it's nearly done, and we hope to have it live today or tomorrow,” the developer said in the Arizona Sunshine Steam Community forums.

Update, June 28, 2017, 12:45pm PT: Vertigo Games clarified which Chinese dialect that Arizona Sunshine supports.