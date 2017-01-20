Login | Sign Up
Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

by
6 Comments

When you want to know how your existing GPU fares against the one on your wish list, consult our GPU hierarchy chart, which groups graphics cards with similar overall performance levels into tiers. The top tier contains the highest-performing cards available, and performance decreases as you go down from there.

You can use this hierarchy to compare the pricing between two cards, to see which one is a better deal, and also to determine if an upgrade is worthwhile. I don’t recommend upgrading your graphics card unless the replacement card is at least three tiers higher. Otherwise, the upgrade is somewhat parallel, and you may not even notice a worthwhile difference.

Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

Search for these on Amazon or, if you prefer, search on Newegg

Nvidia GeForceAMD RadeonIntel
Titan X (Pascal) ($1,598.95 On Amazon)

GTX 1080 ($809.95 On Amazon)

GTX 1070 ($439.99 On Newegg) R9 295X2 ($1299.00 On Amazon)
Titan X (Maxwell) ($1096.03 On Amazon)
980 Ti ($669.99 On Amazon) 		HD 7990 ($539.00 On Amazon)
R9 Fury X ($649.99 On Amazon)
GTX 1060 ($249.99 On Newegg)
GTX 980 ($539.99 On Amazon)
GTX 690 ($999.99 On Amazon)
GTX TITAN Black ($699.00 On Amazon) 		Radeon R9 Fury ($564.99 On Amazon)
Radeon Fury Namo ($399.99 On Amazon)

GTX 780 ($280.00 On Amazon)
GTX 780 Ti ($499.99 On Amazon)
GTX 970 ($349.99 On Amazon)
GTX Titan ($999.00 On Amazon) 		RX 480 ($329.00 On Amazon)
RX 470 ($204.00 On Amazon)
R9 290 ($309.99 On Amazon)
R9 290X ($519.99 On Amazon)
R9 390 ($319.99 On Newegg)
R9 390X ($429.99 On Amazon)

GTX 590 ($319.99 On Amazon)
GTX 680 ($209.99 On Amazon)
GTX 770 ($175.00 On Amazon)
HD 6990 ($259.99 On Amazon)
HD 7970 GHz Ed. ($219.99 On Amazon)
R9 280X ($209.99 On Amazon)
R9 380 ($229.99 On Amazon)
R9 380X ($249.99 On Amazon)

GTX 580 ($169.99 On Amazon)
GTX 670
GTX 960 ($199.99 On Amazon)
GTX 1050 Ti
HD 5970
HD 7870 LE (XT)
HD 7950
R9 280
R9 285 ($259.99 On Amazon)
GTX 660 Ti
GTX 760 ($174.99 On Amazon)
GTX 950 ($159.99 On Amazon)
GTX 1050
 HD 7870 ($154.99 On Amazon)
R9 270
R9 270X
R7 370
RX 460

GTX 295
GTX 480
GTX 570
GTX 660
HD 4870 X2
HD 6970
HD 7850
R7 265

GTX 470
GTX 560 Ti
GTX 560 Ti (448 Core)
GTX 650 Ti Boost
GTX 750 Ti		HD 4850 X2
HD 5870
HD 6950
R7 260X

GTX 560
GTX 650 Ti
GTX 750
HD 5850
HD 6870
HD 7790

9800 GX2
GTX 285
GTX 460 (256-bit)
GTX 465
HD 6850
HD 7770
R7 260
R7 360
Iris Pro Graphics 6200 (integrated)
GTX 260
GTX 275
GTX 280
GTX 460 (192-bit)
GTX 460 SE
GTX 550 Ti
GTX 560 SE
GT 650
GT 740 GDDR5
HD 4870
HD 5770
HD 4890
HD 5830
HD 6770
HD 6790
HD 7750 (GDDR5)
R7 250 (GDDR5)
R7 250E

8800 Ultra
9800 GTX
9800 GTX+
GTS 250
GTS 450 
HD 3870 X2
HD 4850
HD 5750
HD 6750
HD 7750 (DDR3)
R7 250 (DDR3)
HD Graphics 530 (integrated)
8800 GTX
8800 GTS (512MB)
GT 545 (GDDR5)
GT 730 (64-bit, GDDR5)
HD 4770

8800 GT (512MB)
9800 GT
GT 545 (DDR3)
GT 640 (DDR3)
GT 740 DDR3
HD 4830
HD 5670
HD 6670 (GDDR5)
HD 7730 (GDDR5)

8800 GTS 640MB
9600 GT
GT 240 (GDDR5)
HD 2900 XT
HD 3870
HD 5570 (GDDR5)
HD 6570 (GDDR5)

8800 GS
9600 GSO
GT 240 (DDR3)
HD 3850 (512MB)
HD 4670
HD 5570 (DDR3)
HD 6570 (DDR3)
HD 6670 (DDR3)
HD 7730 (DDR3)
R7 240

8800 GT (256MB)
8800 GTS (320MB)
GT 440 (GDDR5)
GT 630 (GDDR5)
GT 730 (128-bit, GDDR5)
HD 2900 Pro
HD 3850 (256MB)
HD 5550 (GDDR5)

7950 GX2
GT 440 (DDR3)
GT 630 (DDR3)
GT 730 (128-bit, DDR3)
X1950 XTX
HD 4650 (DDR3)
HD 5550 (DDR3)
HD 7660D (integrated)
7800 GTX 512
7900 GTO
7900 GTX
GT 430
GT 530
X1900 XT
X1950 XT
X1900 XTX 

7800 GTX
7900 GT
7950 G
GT 220 (DDR3)
X1800 XT
X1900 AIW
X1900 GT
X1950 Pro
HD 2900 GT
HD 5550 (DDR2)
HD 7560D (integrated)
7800 GT
7900 GS
8600 GTS
9500 GT (GDDR3)
GT 220 (DDR2)
X1800 XL
X1950 GT
HD 4650 (DDR2)
HD 6450
R5 230
HD 6620G (integrated)
HD 6550D (integrated)
HD 7540D (integrated)
6800 Ultra
7600 GT
7800 GS
8600 GS
8600 GT (GDDR3)
9500 GT (DDR2)
X800 XT
X850 XT
X800 XT PE
X850 XT PE
X1650 XT
X1800 GTO
HD 2600 XT
HD 3650 (DDR3)
HD 3670
6520G (integrated)
6530D (integrated)
7480D (integrated)		Intel HD Graphics 4000 (integrated)
6800 GT
6800 GS (PCIe)
8600 GT (DDR2)
GT 520
X800 XL
X800 GTO2/GTO16
HD 2600 Pro
HD 3650 (DDR2), 
6410D (integrated)
6480G (integrated)
6800 GS (AGP)
X800 GTO (256MB)
X800 Pro
X850 Pro
X1650 GT
6370D (integrated)
6380G (integrated)
6800
7300 GT (GDDR3)
7600 GS
8600M GS 
X800
X800 GTO (128MB)
X1600 XT
X1650 Pro

6600 GT
6800LE
6800 XT
7300 GT (DDR2)
8500 GT
9400 GT
9800 XT
X700 Pro
X800 GT
X800 SE
X1300 XT
X1600 Pro
HD 2400 XT
HD 4350
HD 4550
HD 5450
HD 6310 (integrated)
HD 6320 (integrated)		Intel HD Graphics 3000 (integrated)
FX 5900
FX 5900 Ultra
FX 5950 Ultra
6600 (128-bit)
Integrated: 9300, 9400		9700
9700 Pro
9800
9800 Pro
X700
X1300 Pro
X1550
HD 2400 Pro
HD 3200 (integrated)
HD 3300 (integrated)
HD 4200 (integrated)
HD 4250 (integrated)
HD 4290 (integrated)
HD 6250 (integrated)
HD 6290 (integrated)
FX 5800 Ultra
FX 5900 XT
9500 Pro
9600 XT
9800 Pro (128-bit)
X600 XT
X1050 (128-bit)
Intel HD Graphics 2000 (integrated)
4 Ti 4600
4 Ti 4800
FX 5700 Ultra
6200
8300
8400 G
G 210
G 310
9600 Pro
9800 LE
X600 Pro
HD 2300
Xpress 1250 (integrated)		Intel HD Graphics (integrated)
4 Ti4200
4 Ti4400
4 Ti4800 SE
FX 5600 Ultra
FX 5700, 6600 (64-bit)
7300 GS
8400M GS
9300M G
9300M GS		9500
9550
9600
X300
X1050 (64-bit) 
Intel HD Graphics (integrated)
3 Ti500
FX 5200 Ultra
FX 5600
FX 5700 LE
6200 TC
6600 LE
7200 GS
7300 LE
Integrated: 8200, 8300
8500
9100
9000 Pro
9600 LE
X300 SE
X1150
GMA X4500 (integrated)
3
3 Ti200
FX 5200 (128-bit)
FX 5500
9000
9200
9250

FX 5200 (64 bit)
FX 6100 (integrated)
FX 6150 (integrated)
FX 7025 (integrated)
FX 7050 (integrated)		9200 SE
Xpress 200M (integrated)
Xpress 1000 (integrated)
Xpress 1150 (integrated)		GMA X3000 (integrated)
GMA X3100 (integrated)
GMA X3500 (integrated)
2 GTS
4 MX 440
2 Ultra
2 Ti
2 Ti 200		7500GMA 3000 (integrated)
GMA 3100 (integrated)
256
2 MX 200
4 MX 420
2 MX 400		SDR
LE
DDR
7000
7200		GMA 500 (integrated)
GMA 900 (integrated)
GMA 950 (integrated)
Nvidia TNTRage 128Intel 740

The list, as it stands now, emphasizes discrete desktop graphics. At one time, it included mobile rankings and a more complete collection of integrated solutions. Too much of that data was estimated and derived, though, so we thinned out the chart’s density.

Intel’s graphics engines remain (for the ones we’ve tested), and we’d like to re-incorporate more AMD APUs as we place their performance with greater accuracy. But it’s unlikely that we’ll try to graft mobile graphics back into this tapestry.

As always, leave your feedback on the placement of our hierarchy. We’re happy to correct oversights or make adjustments when they prove warranted.

