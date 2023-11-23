Live
Black Friday Tech Deals Live: Latest PC Hardware, CPU, GPU, SSD, and Laptop Price Drops
We're tracking sales on the best components and systems in real-time this Black Friday.
It's that time of year again! Black Friday, which really starts on Thursday, comes with a plethora of PC hardware and tech deals that could change how you and your family work and play. And we're totally here for it!
If you've been running out of storage space or waiting what seems like an eternity for your PC to boot, a new SSD could change your life. If your games are sluggish, a new graphics card or CPU upgrade could allow you to play demanding titles like Alan Wake 2 at smooth frame rates. And if you want to play see those games in all their sharp, colorful, tear-free glory, taking advantage of a Black Friday monitor deal could make all the difference. One of the many gaming laptop deals this Black Friday could enable you to enter the world of Cyberpunk 2077 or Overwatch 2 while you're on the road.
Not everyone needs a PC upgrade or a new laptop right now, but there are plenty of Black Friday tech deals that will make your life or a friends' life better. A 3D printer could allow you and your kids to bond while building toys. A sleek, mechanical keyboard could help you get work done faster. A webcam gifted to a relative could let you see each other more clearly on calls.
Sure, you could buy these life-altering products at any time of year, but Black Friday tech deals make them much more accessible. At Tom's Hardware, we're always excited to help you upgrade your tech life, but never more than when we can also help you find savings on these upgrades.
That's why we're running this Black Friday deals live blog, which we'll be updating day and night throughout the four-day weekend. Here, you'll find links to the latest breaking sales on PC components, peripherals, laptops and maker gear. You'll also get our expert advice about what to buy and what to avoid.
Black Friday PC Hardware Deals: Quick links
- Samsung 990 Pro (4TB): now $249 at Amazon (all-time low)
- Samsung 990 Pro (2TB): now $119 at Amazon (all-time low)
- Dell S3222DGM Monitor: $239 at Dell (all-time low on our top pick)
- Amazon: Up to $300 off Gaming Laptops
- Newegg: Up to 42% off Graphics Cards
- Newegg: RTX 4090 Graphics Cards from $1,899
- Alienware: Up to $600 off Gaming Laptops
- Dell: Up to 40% off Gaming Monitors
- Best Buy: Up to $100 off SSDs
LIVE: Latest Updates
A Chance to Upgrade Your Life
It's Thanksgiving morning here in New York, but rather than sleeping in or watching the Macy's Day Parade, I am here scouring the web for Black Friday tech deals. Each of my four monitors has a purpose (group chat, CMS work, hunting new deals, checking our site), I've got my caffeinated beverages at the ready and my Black Friday 2023 playlist going on Spotify playing "Eye of the Tiger." I'm genuinely excited to be doing this, because it gives our readers a fresh opportunity to upgrade both their computers and their lives. And that's what keeps me going every day.
I think about my own tech life and how, even small tech upgrades, have made a giant difference in my day-to-day experience. Last Black Friday, I beefed up my monitor game and now I'm able to get more done with four different 4K displays, three of which have wide color gamuts that make viewing images on them a pleasure. On that day, my sister-in-law looked at my wish list and ordered me an awesome set of Drop Dasher keycaps which are so comfortable that I'm able to type faster for longer.
Perhaps your tech life upgrade will be a small one such as a USB hub, a mouse or a new laptop charger. But it could be a major PC component like an SSD, all the parts for a PC build or an entire laptop. And it's not just your life that you can upgrade. With the right gift, you can really change the game for a friend or family member. Giving your mom a comfy wrist rest that costs less than $15 might be a life-saver for her.
For 27 years at Tom's Hardware, we've lived for the thrill of helping you find and use tech products which can make your days better. This Black Friday, we're going to make sure you can find that tech at the best prices possible.
So what kinds of Black Friday tech deals are most exciting this year? As always, there's some particularly great opportunities to upgrade your storage and your monitor.
We're tracking all of the best Black Friday SSD deals and Black Friday monitor deals on separate pages. However, our favorites are the Samsung 990 Pro, the leading PCIe 4.0 SSD, available in 2TB and 4TB capacities for just $119 and $249 respectively, both all-time lows.
On the monitor front, our overall favorite gaming monitor, the Dell S3222DGM has fallen to $239, its lowest price ever. This curved, 32-inch display outputs at 2560 x 1440 resolution at 165 Hz. Best of all, its VA panel provides amazing contrast levels (nearly 4000:1 in our tests).
Samsung 990 Pro (2TB) SSD: now $119 at Amazon (was $159)
The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.
Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $249 at Amazon (was $344)
The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market with read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth.
Dell S3222DGM Curved Gaming Monitor: now $239 at Dell (was $349)
Our favorite gaming monitor overall, the Dell S3222DGM has a 32-inch curved screen that runs at 2560 x 1440 and 165 Hz. It offers impressive color, performance, and build quality for the price.