Black Friday Tech Deals Live: Latest PC Hardware, CPU, GPU, SSD, and Laptop Price Drops

A Chance to Upgrade Your Life

It's Thanksgiving morning here in New York, but rather than sleeping in or watching the Macy's Day Parade, I am here scouring the web for Black Friday tech deals. Each of my four monitors has a purpose (group chat, CMS work, hunting new deals, checking our site), I've got my caffeinated beverages at the ready and my Black Friday 2023 playlist going on Spotify playing "Eye of the Tiger." I'm genuinely excited to be doing this, because it gives our readers a fresh opportunity to upgrade both their computers and their lives. And that's what keeps me going every day.

I think about my own tech life and how, even small tech upgrades, have made a giant difference in my day-to-day experience. Last Black Friday, I beefed up my monitor game and now I'm able to get more done with four different 4K displays, three of which have wide color gamuts that make viewing images on them a pleasure. On that day, my sister-in-law looked at my wish list and ordered me an awesome set of Drop Dasher keycaps which are so comfortable that I'm able to type faster for longer.

Perhaps your tech life upgrade will be a small one such as a USB hub, a mouse or a new laptop charger. But it could be a major PC component like an SSD, all the parts for a PC build or an entire laptop. And it's not just your life that you can upgrade. With the right gift, you can really change the game for a friend or family member. Giving your mom a comfy wrist rest that costs less than $15 might be a life-saver for her.

For 27 years at Tom's Hardware, we've lived for the thrill of helping you find and use tech products which can make your days better. This Black Friday, we're going to make sure you can find that tech at the best prices possible.

So what kinds of Black Friday tech deals are most exciting this year? As always, there's some particularly great opportunities to upgrade your storage and your monitor.

We're tracking all of the best Black Friday SSD deals and Black Friday monitor deals on separate pages. However, our favorites are the Samsung 990 Pro, the leading PCIe 4.0 SSD, available in 2TB and 4TB capacities for just $119 and $249 respectively, both all-time lows.

On the monitor front, our overall favorite gaming monitor, the Dell S3222DGM has fallen to $239, its lowest price ever. This curved, 32-inch display outputs at 2560 x 1440 resolution at 165 Hz. Best of all, its VA panel provides amazing contrast levels (nearly 4000:1 in our tests).

Samsung 990 Pro (2TB) SSD: now $119 at Amazon (was $159)

The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $249 at Amazon (was $344)

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest SSDs currently available on the market with read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth.