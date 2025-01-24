Samsung's massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K OLED gaming monitor drops to $1,799

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a rather large and impressive gaming monitor. Not only is this thing the size of your average television, but it also features a large 1000R curved OLED screen to wrap around your peripheral vision and a novel mechanism that allows you to tilt the monitor into a 'cockpit' mode for a different way to view your games and media.

Available at Amazon, Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Arc (2nd Gen) is on sale for $1,79 a much-improved price from its original $3000 MSRP. it's not the lowest-ever price this monitor has been on Amazon but it's very close. Being the second generation iteration of the Odyssey Ark, this monitor has improved on the original with improved features.

The Odyssey Ark sports a 1000R curve, a large 55-inch Quantom Mini-LED panel, and a 4K resolution, with the ability to rotate the screen vertically into a unique cockpit mode. To enhance your experience further this screen comes with an impressive sound setup, with speakers set in the corners of the monitor and built-in sub-woofers to create a spacial surround sound experience.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen 55-inch 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: now $1,799 at Amazon (was $2,999)

This giant 55-inch curved gaming screen from Samsung has an impressive 4K resolution and a superfast 165Hz refresh rate with a rapid 1ms response time (GTG). The Quantum Mini-LED panel can also flip vertically for some interesting viewing applications and comes with a feature-rich remote control to help navigate the expansive OSD.

The second-generation Arc includes a clever remote control for navigating the On-Screen-Display (OSD) and Samsung gaming hub. You can plug multiple device displays into a single hub so that you can simultaneously display and control multiple input sources all at once on the Odyssey's screen.

Don't forget to look at our Amazon coupon codes for January 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.