Best Logitech G502 Deals for Cyber Monday 2021

Logitech's G502 Hero is a popular gaming mouse with 11 buttons and a Hero 25K sensor. With five weights, you can adjust its heft to your liking.



That Hero sensor has a DPI range of 100 - 25,600, which can be customized in the Logitech G Hub app (as can the on-board RGB). All of this customization has made it widely beloved, and we expect to see it hit low prices throughout this deals season.



More recently, we've reviewed the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, a wireless (and far pricier) option with the same design and sensor that help make it one of the best gaming mice we've tested. The Lightspeed also works with wireless charging, assuming you get Logitech's own mousepad. We're fans of the comfort and quick response times.

Logitech G502 Hero Deals

Many stores, including Logitech's own, suggest the list price for the wired G502 Hero is $79.99. While that was once the case, it's been lower for months, usually selling for $50 or less.



At the moment, Amazon has it for just under $50, which is OK, but we have seen reductions that go as far down as $34.95, the best price we've seen for it. If you see that price, it's as good a time as any to grab one. As of this writing, it's $39.99, which isn't bad.

Logitech G502 Hero: was $79, now $39 at Amazon Logitech G502 Hero: was $79, now $39 at Amazon

Here are current Logitech G502 Hero prices:

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Deals

We've seen the wireless G502 Lightspeed go as low as $99.99. If you see it at that price, it's a safe time to smash the buy button. (It's gone as low as $94.99 before, but there's no guarantee we'll see that extra $5 reduction again). Prices seem to be fluctuating, but as of this writing it's at a good spot.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed: was $149, now $99 at Amazon Logitech G502 Lightspeed: was $149, now $99 at Amazon

The wireless G502 Lightspeed has the same Hero 25K sensor as the G502 Hero, but also works with Logitech's PowerPlay wireless charging.

Here are current Logitech G502 Lightspeed prices and deals:

