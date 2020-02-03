Go 1440p With Acer's 27-inch Monitor for Just $210

(Image credit: NewEgg)

Acer's 27-inch KG271U monitor is down to just $206 at Amazon (if it's sold out there, you can also find it for $210 at Newegg), which makes it one of the best tech deals on a FreeSync monitor currently available. It comes with a 1440p resolution panel with a very fast 1ms response time.

This monitor is a great fit if you want your games to look sharper than they would on a 1080p monitor. And with FreeSync at up to its 75Hz refresh rate, the display should smooth out frames well. It's slower than the best gaming monitors, but for casual gaming, it'll do the job just fine without breaking the bank on more expensive graphics card and monitor purchases.

At $210, Acer's 27-inch KG271U bmiippx is a bargain for those looking for a QHD monitor with AMD FreeSync. It's great for casual gaming and general-purpose use with its 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

The display comes with two HDMI ports, two DisplayPort inputs, a pair of built-in 2W speakers and a tilt-adjusting stand. If you want a more elaborate stand or wall-mounting, you'll be able to VESA-mount the KG271U.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor, and there were only 12 available at that price at the time of writing. So be sure to act soon if this is the deal for you. And if you're not sure, you can check out our PC Monitor Buying Guide for help.