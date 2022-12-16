The Cool and Colorful Lian Li Lancool 215 is Down to $89: Real Deals

Today's deals focus on the container for your favorite PC parts. If you're looking for some of the best PC cases (opens in new tab) with airflow, RGB, a good view of the insides of your PC, and a good deal - we've got you covered.

Look at the Lian Li Lancool 215 for $89 from B&H (opens in new tab); we reviewed the Lancool 215 (opens in new tab) and noted its great thermals due to ample airflow and how quiet the fans were. However, there were a few niggles and this was due to a lack of a USB-C port and also no filter on the front mesh panel.

For a case that shows off the components of your beloved PC in a panoramic style, the Hyte Y60 is currently available for $159 from Amazon (opens in new tab). See our review of the Hyte Y60 (opens in new tab) in which we awarded the case 3 1/2 stars out of 5 for its great cable management space and quiet operation, with some of the negatives being the riser cable sometimes getting in the way during setup, and slightly higher thermals if you keep the stock fan configuration setup.

If you're already into streaming or perhaps a content producer using an application like Adobe Premier, you have probably already come across many recommendations from people using the Elgato Stream Deck. It's a form of controller that offers fully customizable buttons with an LCD display. You can set up your Stream Deck to have instant access to your favorite shortcuts or use it to seamlessly transition between scenes while streaming on sites like YouTube or Twitch. The Elgato Stream Deck is currently available for $ 99 (opens in new tab) on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Lian Li Lancool 215 Mid-Tower Case: now $89 at B&H (opens in new tab) (was $150)

This mid-sized case comes with two 200mm ARGB fans at the front and large mesh panels to promote airflow through the case. A rear 120mm exhaust fan helps to remove heat from the case.

(opens in new tab) Hyte Y60 Mid-Tower ATX Computer Case: now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $199 )

The Hyte Y60 stands out because of its modern aesthetic panoramic tempered glass side, allowing you to have an unobstructed view of all your PC components. See our review of the Hyte Y60 (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Stream Deck: now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $149)

The Elgato stream deck is a controller peripheral that offers customizable LCD keys for use with multi-function applications like OBS or Photoshop. Often used for live content creation for streaming on YouTube or Twitch, the Elgato stream deck is a popular choice.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Thor 1000W PSU: now $194 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $359)

This Asus power supply is an 80+ platinum rated 1000W fully modular PSU. Other features of this PSU include a large 135mm fan and an OLED display that lets you see the current power.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX: now $189 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with rebate (was $199)

The Gigabyte B650M is a micro-ATX AM5 motherboard that contains the latest LGA 1718 socket for use with AMD's 7000 series of CPUs. With compatibility for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, this board features all of the latest innovations.

