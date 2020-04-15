Aorus' 165Hz Curved HDR Gaming Monitor Is $120 Off

The Aorus CV27F, a 165Hz curved HDR gaming monitor that debuted last year, is on sale at Newegg for the next 3 days. Newegg is temporarily dropping the speedy display's price from $350 to just $280 with an additional $50 off after rebate for a grand total of just $230.

In our Aorus CV27F review, we praised the value it offered at about $300, and now that value-to-performance ratio just got better. This monitor offers the ability to play games at up to 165 frames per second with just 1ms of response time, along with FreeSync, unofficial G-Sync support and HDR that proved compatible with both in our testing.

Aorus CV27F: was $350 now $230 at Newegg after rebate

This monitor gives competitive gamers the speed they expect at a fraction of the price. 165Hz is more than enough to keep up in most multiplayer games, while Freesync and unofficial G-Sync compatibility keep those extra frames from stuttering. HDR worked in either mode in our testing, helping colors pop and providing a detailed look at our surroundings. View Deal

At less than a quarter of the price of more expensive options topping the best gaming monitors and best 4K gaming monitors lists, like the the Asus PG27UQ . This 1080p monitor doesn’t include features of the best HDR monitors, like a backlight with local dimming. But the speed is there, making it perfect for those prioritizing in-game performance over fidelity. Plus, it still offers immersive colors and views.