Grab This QHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $269 at Amazon

The best gaming monitor deals strike a strong balance between resolution, refresh rate and price. Gigabyte’s G27QC nails this with a sharp QHD panel, a fast 165Hz refresh rate and, thanks to this discount, its lowest price this year. While its panel is VA rather than IPS or OLED, at $269 this monitor is a great deal on a lot of premium features bundled together.

Gigabyte G27QC: was $319.99, now $269.99 at Amazon

With $60 off, this is a seriously tempting deal for any enthusiast looking to upgrade their gaming setup. The G27QC features a WQHD panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR and adaptive sync.

We gave this monitor high praise in our Gigabyte G27QC review , thanks to its accurate color, strong build quality and high contrast. Specs-wise, its 1500mm curve radius and 1440p resolution also easily match what you'll find on the best gaming monitors. The 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time are competitive too, with the only potential downsides here being the VA panel (great for contrast but not for color overall), a lack of an sRGB mode and subpar HDR support.

The G27QC also has multiple input options including one DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio passthrough.

Today's deal marks the best opportunity so far this year to grab this monitor, with PCPartPicker pointing to it as 2021's current best price for it. That makes this deal a great choice for anyone who wants premium features at an affordable price, especially if you don't care too much about panel type or HDR.