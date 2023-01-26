Gigabyte's Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC Drops Below $1,700: Real Deals

They definitely are not cheap, but they are the best Nvidia GPU that you can get your hands on at the moment. With a lot of units being sold out at many retailers since launch, the 4090 is slowly coming back into stock, and although the price has been rising in some places, we have managed to find some that are going lower.

The Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC is in stock at Best Buy and on sale for $1,699, (opens in new tab) the lowest price that I could find for this card currently. If you're looking for the best performance in 4K gaming with ray tracing, then this is your best option, but you might have to mortgage your house to get one. See our review of Nvidia's RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) for more information on this current halo card.

For some of the best visuals in gaming, you might want to upgrade to a 4K gaming monitor if your graphics card can support the increased workload. Currently, the Samsung Odyssey G70B Series 28-inch gaming monitor is reduced to $649 (opens in new tab). For better pixel density you might not want to go with too large a display and 27-28 inches is the sweet spot.

Here's a great laptop deal for today — the MSI Pulse GL76 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop for $799 (opens in new tab). With some fairly decent hardware such as a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-Core processor, and Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, this 17-inch laptop is able to play the latest games on medium to high settings.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC: now $1,699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,724)

The 'big-boy' of the Nvidia RTX 40-series line-up so far -the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, comes with 24GBs of GDDR6X memory and a GPU Clock Speed of 2520MHz. This Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC supports the latest DLSS 3 deep learning techniques and has more power for ray tracing performance in games.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G70B Series 28-Inch Gaming Monitor: now $649 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $799)

This 28-inch monitor from Samsung boasts a 4K resolution on its IPS panel and a fast 144Hz refresh rate with a low 1ms response time. The G70B is HDR 400 certified and G-Sync / FreeSync Premium Pro compatible.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL76 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop: now $799 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $1,349)

Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, this gaming laptop from MSI has plenty of hardware to power its 17.3-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS display and play your favorite games with frames to spare.

(opens in new tab) Monoprice MP Select PLA Plus+ Premium 3D Filament: now $10 at Monoprice (opens in new tab) (was $20)

Grab 50% off of some PLA Filament with this great deal from Monoprice. A 1kg spool of 1.75mm white PLA for just $10 - get printing.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $899 at MicroCenter (opens in new tab) (was $1,520)

This model of the Acer Nitro 5 has AMD's Ryzen 7 6800H processor on board as well as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 GPU. Memory is 16GBs of DDR5-4800 RAM, and storage is a 1TB SSD. The screen is a 17.3-inch Full HD widescreen display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This deal is only available for store pickup at a MicroCentre outlet.

model-AN517-42-R85S

