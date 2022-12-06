Grab a 32-Inch 4K LG Monitor for Under $300: Real Deals

Today's deals include a 4K monitor, a powerful laptop with an interesting 16:10 screen aspect ratio, Logitech peripherals, and a fast portable storage solution.

If you're looking for a budget 4K monitor for under $300 then perhaps you may be interested in the LG 32UN500-W 4K Monitor for $296 from Amazon (opens in new tab). This screen has a large 32-inch VA panel that brings you a sharp 4K picture but does lack some of the refinements of its more expensive relatives in the LG range. If you have a look at our review of the LG 32UN500-W (opens in new tab) you can see how we liked its decent build quality, adaptive sync, and good contrast, but, were disappointed with its mediocre HDR performance, lack of USB ports, and no height adjustment or portrait support. Overall we gave the LG 32UN500-W 4 out of 5 stars.

The MSI Creator M16 features a novel 16:10 screen ratio to help inspire your creativity. With some fairly powerful components, such as a 12th Gen Core i7 12700H CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, the MSI Creator M16 for $1,049 from Newegg (opens in new tab) is an interesting proposition for a creative or gaming laptop.

One of the best gaming mice for competitive first-person shooters - the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse is on offer for $109 at Amazon. Aiming to improve on the original Logitech G PRO, this new mouse shaves off more weight and increases the size of the PTFE feet. We reviewed the Logitech G PRO X Superlight (opens in new tab) and gave it 4 1/2 stars out of 5.

This 32-inch 4K monitor from LG is currently on sale for under $300. With a VA panel that shows a DCI-P3 90% Color Gamut with HDR10 and has a 60Hz refresh rate. There are even 2 built-in speakers with a combined output of 10W.

(opens in new tab) MSI Creator M16 Laptop: was $1,499, now $1,049 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Creator M16 from MSI contains an Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti. The screen measures 16 inches and has a 16:10 ratio - aimed at creators who appreciate the "Golden Ratio".

(opens in new tab) Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $159, now $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best FPS mice for competitive gamers, the G PRO X Wireless offers a high 25K DPI Hero Sensor and large PTFE feet for smooth movement. This mouse is ideal for those that like a very light mouse, with its weight being under 63 grams.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD V2: was $249, now $99 at B&H (opens in new tab)

This tough portable external SSD has USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connectivity with read and write speeds up to 1050 and 1000 MB/s, respectively. Ideal for transporting your important data.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G PRO X League of Legends Gaming Headset: was $129, now $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Logitech's gaming brand Logitech G has combined with the popular MOBA League of Legends to offer their G PRO Gaming Headset in the LoL color scheme. Using tech from Blue Mic for the microphone and large comfortable ear cushions, this headset is ideal for long gaming sessions on your PC.

