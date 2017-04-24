HP DreamColor Z31x, Z24x Displays At NAB 2017

At NAB 2017 in Las Vegas, HP announced the latest additions to its line of DreamColor displays, the DreamColor Z31x Studio and the Z24x G2 DreamColor.

HP's DreamColor displays represent the standard for color-accurate desktop displays within the visual effects and animation market segment. They’re developed with the assistance of several high-end animation and effects studios and were used by 80% of the Academy Award nominees for Visual Effects between 2011 and 2017. Indeed, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored the HP DreamColor display with the Scientific and Engineering Award. We even gave the Z27x DreamColor display our Elite award back in 2014.

The DreamColor displays are designed to be high bit depth-calibrated stable so that artists can get absolutely predictable color from their displays, and between displays at the same facility. The choices are essentially to use high-end color accurate displays or spend hours throughout the workflow compensating for the lack thereof. With the trend toward using multiple facilities, having color match between facilities is critical, as well.

The HP DreamColor Z31x Studio Display is a 31” diagonal display with a true 10-bit IPS panel with over one billion colors. HP has worked carefully to ensure that the color reproduction, even in the blacks, stands up to scrutiny when the viewer is off axis. It promises deep blacks, minimal black lift, and rich shadow detail. The screen itself is not UHD 4k--instead, with an eye toward use for cinema, it is “Cinema 4k,” the 4096x2160 resolution at which films are mastered for theatrical release and is thus 17:9 instead of 16:9.

The monitor is also meant for serious power users. It features a built-in colorimeter that can be set to work on demand or on a schedule, automatically keeping your display calibrated. It’s common for serious content creators to use two machines, so the Z31x features a built-in KVM. In addition, it features a “True 2k” mode where it will function as a 2048x1080 display without scaling the pixels.

The DreamColor Z31x features support for multiple working color spaces, and the display's color gamut covers 100% of sRGB, 100% of Adobe RGB, 99% of DCI-P3, and 80% of BT.2020. It can also handle multiple frame rates, including native support of 60 Hz, 50 Hz, and 48 Hz (which would be exactly double the 24fps frame rate of film).

And at the other end of its spectrum, HP announced the HP Z24x G2 DreamColor Display—the most affordable member of the DreamColor family. This 24” diagonal display uses 8-bit plus FRC display technology to give 10-bit color depth in an affordable 1920x1200 display.

The idea with this model is to be able to put a color-accurate, color-stable calibrated display on every artist's desk. The display covers 100% of sRGB and 99% of Adobe RGB, and it directly supports sRGB, Adove RGB, and BT.709 color spaces as well as a User color space that can be calibrated with the included DreamColor calibration software.

The HP DreamColor Z24x G2 Display is scheduled to be available in early July for $559. The HP Z31 x DreamColor Studio Display is scheduled to be available later this year.