Intel Core i7-12700K on Sale at New Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Intel's Core i7-12700K has dropped in price, again!

The Intel Core i7-12700K is back on sale at its lowest price ever, so if you're looking for the highest gaming performance at the best price point, now is a great time to pick up this CPU at Amazon for $338. Intel’s Core i7 Alder Lake 12700K has received our Editors Choice award for its in-class performance.

Alongside this great CPU bargain, we have the SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB NVMe SSD and two great laptop deals on an Alienware m15 R6 RTX 3080 and an Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop.

Intel Core i7-12700K:  was $497, now $338 at Amazon

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $497, now $338 at Amazon
The Core i7-12700K comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700K also comes with a 25MB L3 cache.

SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB NVMe SSD: was $244, now $208 @ Amazon

SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB NVMe SSD: was $244, now $208 @ Amazon
Get 15% off this PCIe Gen 3.0 SSD that sports read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s along with guaranteed durability thanks to stress testing and a comprehensive 5-year warranty.

Alienware m15 R6: was $2,949 now $2,099 @ Dell

Alienware m15 R6: was $2,949 now $2,099 @ Dell
This configuration of Alienware’s gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage.

Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060:  was $1330, now $1000 at Acer

Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060: was $1330, now $1000 at Acer
This 15.6-inch gaming rig is ready to play games that have ray tracing thanks to its RTX 3060 GPU. It also has a 144 Hz 1080 display, Ryzen 5800H, 16GB of RAM, and both a 512GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Mouse: was $60, now $35 @ Best Buy

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Mouse: was $60, now $35 @ Best Buy
This mouse usually sells for $60 but is available today for just $35. It's a wireless mouse that uses a single AA battery for power.

