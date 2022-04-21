Intel's Core i7-12700K is on Sale For $339: Real Deals

Intel's Core i7-12700K, one of the best CPUs for gaming and productivity tasks, is on sale for $339 at Newegg— that's a great bang for your buck.

As for PC cases, the Lian Li Odyssey X is a top-of-the-line expensive entry from Lian Li. Often retailing for close to $500, it is nice to see the Lian Li Odyssey X on sale for $339 at Newegg — a far more palatable price point.

The MSI Vector GP76 has been reduced to $2,399 at Amazon. This 17.3-inch gaming laptop features the latest Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and an RTX 3070 Ti. Check below for more details on this laptop's config.

Keep scrolling for more great offers.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $415, now $339 with code SSBR2323 at Newegg

The Core i7-12700K wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of eight performance cores and four efficiency cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

Lian Li Odyssey X: was $449, now $339 at Newegg

This silver brushed aluminium case from Lian Li is their no-holds-barred model the Odyssey X. With 4mm thick tempered glass side panels and a rotating motherboard tray, this case has ridiculous amounts of room inside and multiple ways to configure the case for your cooling needs.

MSI Vector GP76 17.3-Inch FHD 360Hz Gaming Laptop: was $2,599, now $2,399 at Amazon

Featuring Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU and an RTX 3070 Ti, this gaming laptop is a bit of a beast. To help play all the latest games and perform productivity tasks, the Vector GP76 in this config comes with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and a 360Hz 1080p 17.3-inch screen.

Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,099 at Walmart

The configuration of this Asus ROG Strix G15 laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a great deal for a competent gaming laptop.

Enermax ETS-T50 Axe ARGB CPU Air Cooler: was $59, now $34 at Newegg after rebate

The Enermax ETS-T50 Axe CPU cooler supports up to 230W+ TDP and has addressable RGB which is plug and play from the motherboard. Also, for a limited time, you can get a free LGA 1700 bracket to use this cooler with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs.

Looking for more deals?