Over 50% Off The Neo Mini V2 Right Now: Real Deals

If you're looking for a bargain on a case for a small form-factor build then this mini-ITX case from MetallicGear (part of Phanteks) could be a great option. Currently on sale for over 50% off, the MetallicGear Neo Mini V2 is only $30 from Amazon right now.

Also, if you need a new headset, the Razer Kraken Ultimate is only $65 (saving 50%), and if you want some DDR5 RAM to power a new 12th Gen rig, look no further than 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 Series DDR5-6000 RAM for $390 (saving $180).

MetallicGear Neo Mini V2 Series Mini-ITX Case: was $70, now $30 at Newegg after rebate

This mini ITX case has a compact design with integrated RGB lighting and room for full-size hardware. The PSU is top-loaded into the case and there is room for an AIO liquid cooling solution with a radiator no bigger than 280mm.

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $130, now $65 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $150, now $100 at Best Buy

Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets.

EVGA 750 GA Super Nova: was $140, now $105 at Amazon

This 750W PSU from EVGA is 80 Plus Gold certified, fully modular, and comes with a 10 year warranty.

