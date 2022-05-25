Pick up an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT for Just $699: Real Deals

Upgrade your PC with a powerful graphic card solution as we have some great offers on AMD Ryzen RX 6000- series GPUs. Starting us off with the Sonnet AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT for $699 from B&H (opens in new tab). With 16GB of VRAM and 4608 stream processors, this card will offer high frame rates and superb graphical fidelity in your games.

Next, we have two versions of the RX 6700 XT; the XFX Speedster QICK319 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT for $519 (opens in new tab), and the MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT for $519 (opens in new tab) - both available from Amazon. Have a look and see how these graphics cards rank in our GPU Hierarchy (opens in new tab) list.

(opens in new tab) Sonnet AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU: was $729, now $699 at B&H (opens in new tab)

The RX 6800 XT is a powerful graphics card that contains 4608 stream processors and is able to boost to 2250MHz. With 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-bit memory interface, this is a super fast card for gaming.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU: was $719, now $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

MSI's RX 6700 XT variant has 2560 stream processors that are able to boost to 2424MHz. Helping to power this car is a whopping 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 192-bit memory interface, with cooling provided by dual fans.

(opens in new tab) EVGA SuperNova 80 Plus Gold 850W PSU: was $169, now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This power supply from EVGA is 80 PLUS Gold certified with 90 percent efficiency or higher under typical loads, and also comes with a 10-year guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor: was $329, now $234 with code MDSBS24343 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — and with almost $100 off.

