Get This Samsung QHD UltraWide Monitor For Just $279.99

A giant ultra wide screen with razor sharp 1440p resolution should normally set you back several hundred dollars — especially when it comes from one of the best monitor brands like Samsung.

But Costco is bucking that trend with its latest sale, because right now you can buy this 34-inch SJ55W UltraWide QHD monitor for just $279.99.

Samsung SJ55W 34-inch UltraWide QHD Monitor: was $299.99, now $279.99

Enjoy a 3440 x 1440 resolution in an ultra wide 21:9 aspect ratio for seamless multitasking. Plus, the 75Hz refresh rate makes this screen easy on the eyes and good for casual gaming (thanks to AMD FreeSync).

The SJ55W sports a vivid 34-inch VA panel that covers a standard sRGB color gamut, plus a 3000:1 contrast ratio and 300 nits of brightness.

A QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 makes for a sharp, detailed image that remains nice and smooth with a 75Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync for zero screen tear.

This spec sheet makes it good for not just productivity (seriously, multi-tasking on an ultra wide display is mind-blowing), but also for casual gaming and entertainment too. And all of this is topped off with HDMI and DisplayPort support and VESA mounting compatibility that will help you slot this display into your home setup with ease.

Make no mistake about it, the SJ55W at this price is a steal! But if ultra wide isn't your thing, also be sure to check out of best monitor deals page for more options.