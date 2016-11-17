Thrustmaster's New TS-PC Racer Costs $500, Features New Motor And Cooling System

Thrustmaster added yet another steering wheel and base combo to its PC gaming lineup, but it will cost you a hefty $500. However, the TS-PC Racer comes with a few features that the company believes make it worth the price.
Internally, the peripheral uses a new 40-watt motor, which apparently provides dynamic torque and means the TS-PC Racer will offer better response in a series of tight turns. The base also includes an embedded cooling system to maintain the motor’s performance at peak levels.
As for the wheel itself, it has a similar shape to the company’s Ferrari F1 wheel, but with a cleaner design. It sports six buttons, a directional pad, a “three-position rotary selector” that you can also push, suede grips, and wheel-mounted paddle shifters. You can also adjust the wheel’s rotation angle between 270 and 1080 degrees.
If you don’t like the wheel, you can always use another variant in the company’s PC racing sim roster. You can also use the TS-PC Racer with Thrustmaster’s other shifters and pedals. If you have the money for it, the TS-PC Racer can be yours when it launches on December 5.
It makes the wheel vibrate if you crash, and it makes it more difficult to turn the faster you drive.
"To allow all users to fully customize their TS-PC Racer according to their own personal preferences in terms of the type of game, driving style or vehicle used, the TS-PC Racer is fully compatible with the entire Thrustmaster racing ecosystem, including: the Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On, Ferrari Alcantara Wheel Add-On, T500 RS GT Wheel, TM Leather 28 GT Wheel Add-On…, the TH8RS and TH8A shifters, and the T3PA and T3PA-Pro pedal sets – as well as with other USB pedal sets on the market, or pedal sets equipped with a DB9 connector (via the Thrustmaster DB9 PEDALS T.RJ12 ADAPTER)."