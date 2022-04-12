WD Black SN850 1TB For $127, the Lowest Price We've Seen: Real Deals

Today, the WD Black SN850 1TB has been marked down to just $127 at Newegg. That is the cheapest we've ever seen this fantastic NVMe SSD. With performance and speeds comparable to the Samsung 980 Pro, the WD Black SN850 is ranked among our Best SSDs picks.

Also available is a great deal on the Ryzen-powered Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition, now down to only $1,299 on Best Buy's eBay store.

Looking for a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate at an amazing price? Then look no further. The LG 27GP750-B 27-inch Ultragear is only $179 right now, which is a superb price for a monitor with these specifications and a 240Hz refresh rate.

WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 1TB SSD: was $154, now $127 at Newegg

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: was $1,649, now $1,299 at Best Buy eBay

This Asus gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU and a Radeon RX 6800M GPU. The Advantage edition G15 also includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch QHD screen.

LG 27GP750-B 27-inch Ultragear FHD: was $299, now $179 at Amazon

This LG monitor is a great pick for a 1080p gaming monitor. It features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 1ms response time, and a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gameplay. It's also G-Sync / FreeSync compatible.

HP Victus 15L: was $699, now $599 at HP

This pre-built desktop PC from HP features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 8GB DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Storage-wise, the Victus 15L comes with a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

KYY 15.6-inch 1080P FHD USB-C Portable Monitor: was $220, now $169 at Amazon with the discount applied

This 15.6-inch portable HDMI monitor is ideal for your Raspberry Pi and as an extra screen in your work-from-home setup. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI, and USB-C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your console.

