Celebrate Star Wars Day 2026 with these upgrades to your gaming PC setup — May the 4th bring you peace and prosperity with brand-new peripherals, games, collectibles, and more

It comes around just once a year, but Star Wars Day, the (not-quite) official moniker for May the 4th, is here. This celebration of all things Star Wars might seem gimmicky, but there's a whole lot to soak up on this special day, from special events to film showings to cut-price merch from one of Disney's biggest franchises. If you're keen to switch up your setup with Star Wars-themed tech and turn your desktop PC into a shrine to this epic space opera, we've got the kit for you.

Not all of these Star Wars-themed products are deals or big discounts, but that doesn't necessarily matter. If you're a Star Wars fan and you're ready to pick up an epic set of merchandise, this is what you'll need to buy. May the Fourth be with you!

Star Wars Games

If you're ready to dive into the Star Wars universe, the best way you're going to do it is with gaming. Two of the latest Star Wars games released in the last few years are Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Cal Kestis' second outing as he rebels against the Sith, along with Star Wars: Outlaws, the open-world Ubisoft game that follows scoundrel Kay Vess as she tries to escape the grips of a crime syndicate. Tough break!

Star Wars Outlaws (Steam Code): $69.99 at Amazon This digital code for Star Wars Outlaws will redeem in the Steam Client. This open-world adventure lets you play as emerging scoundrel Kay Vess, seeking freedom and a new life alongside companion Nix as you’ll explore new planets, take on high-stakes missions for various crime syndicates, and pull off one epic heist. Read more Read less ▼

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Steam Code): $69.99 at Amazon The second outing for the young Jedi Cal Kestis sees him continue his journey from the Fallen Order adventure and on to pastures new in an attempt to save the galaxy once more. This gives you a digital code to redeem the game on Steam. Read more Read less ▼

Star Wars Peripherals

We don't have as many Star Wars-themed peripherals as a few years ago, with some of our favorite limited-edition kits now sold out. That said, you can still pick up a few themed options, with Boba Fett-themed keyboards and Death Star-inspired speakers available to upgrade your setup.