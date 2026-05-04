AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 APU could arrive with 192GB of unified memory — leaked PassMark benchmarks suggest modest update over Strix Halo

AMD is potentially working on introducing a new flagship APU as the Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 was recently listed on PassMark’s benchmark database. The unconfirmed chip is expected to be a part of the company’s upcoming “Gorgon Halo” lineup and a successor to the existing Strix Halo flagship, the Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395. It is worth mentioning that the primary difference between the PRO and non-PRO variants is the target market. For instance, the existing Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 is meant for enterprise and business customers, while the standard Max+ 395 is aimed at high-performance consumers.

The listing suggests that this particular mobile APU will be more of a refresh featuring a similar 16-core and 32-thread configuration as the Ryzen AI Max+ 395/Max+ PRO 395. What does change is the unified memory capacity, which has increased from 128GB on the Max+ 395 to 192GB of LPDDR5X spread across eight 24GB SK hynix modules. It is surprising to see AMD adding more memory despite the ongoing RAMpocalypse, but the increased memory is a welcome addition that should help tasks that use large datasets like AI, machine learning, and content creation.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PassMark) (Image credit: PassMark)

Another notable change is the integrated GPU solution, which is listed as the Radeon 8065S, which is expected to be a slightly higher clocked version of the current Radeon 8060S. The 8060S is currently one of the most powerful iGPU solutions capable of offering performance similar to and in some cases better than the Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop edition.

As for the performance, Passmark benchmark results aren't the most indicative of real-world performance, so take these results with a shovel full of salt. The Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 scored 57,525 points in CPU Mark and 4,293 points in single-thread. This makes the new chip 4.1% faster in multi-thread and 3.1% ahead in single-thread when compared to the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, which is listed at 55,163 points and 4,161 points respectively. However, this could be due to the run-to-run variability.

While AMD has yet to confirm the existence of the Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495, the leaked specifications suggest a strategy similar to its recent APU updates. Much like the “Gorgon Point” Ryzen AI 400 series, which was introduced as a modest refresh over the “Strix Point” Ryzen AI 300 lineup, AMD may take a similar approach with the upcoming “Gorgon Halo” Ryzen AI Max+ 400 series, focusing on incremental improvements rather than an overhaul.

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