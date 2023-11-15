Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming Mouse Is $50 Off Ahead of Black Friday

The sales are ramping up and it's just over a week until the official start of Black Friday — although the event has already started on many online retailers websites. Today's deal is on one of our favorite peripherals, and it's a pretty hefty price reduction at that, saving $50 off of its $159 MSRP at Best Buy.

If you're into serious gaming and want some of the most accurate and best tools available, then you've probably already heard of Logitech's G Pro X peripherals lineup. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse is on sale for $109 at Best Buy. We reviewed the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and gave it our Editor's Choice award thanks to its amazing wireless performance and ergonomics.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $109 at Best Buy (was $159)

Logitech's first-gen Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse features the brand's Hero 25K sensor and weighs just 63g. There's even storage underneath the mouse for the wireless dongle when transporting.

Logitech's G Pro X Superlight uses a USB-A to Micro USB-B cable for charging or playing whilst charging and also comes with an adapter that converts the micro USB-B to USB-A for connecting the 2.4GHz wireless dongle.

The Superlight uses large PTFE feet that take up a lot of the surface area of the underside of the mouse to provide as much of a frictionless experience as possible. If used with a suitable mouse pad, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight will glide across your desk and help you to be more accurate in your favorite games.

It's still a fairly expensive mouse at its $109 deal price, but you are getting one of the lightest gaming mice on the market at only 63 grams, and with its Lightspeed wireless and 25K Hero sensor also one of the most accurate. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is still a favorite of many professional esports players and although a newer version (G Pro X Superlight 2) is now available, the only real difference is the change in cable from micro USB-B to a USB-C standard.