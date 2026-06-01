Watch Nvidia's Computex 2026 keynote here — Jensen Huang takes the stage for Computex and GTC Taipei at 8pm PT / 11pm ET on May 31

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is kicking off Computex 2026 this year with a keynote address, starting at 8pm PT / 11pm ET on May 31, or at 11am Taipei local time. Tom's Hardware will be covering the event live from Taipei Music Center as Nvidia lays out "the breakthroughs driving the next generation of AI." You can join along live with a stream of the keynote on YouTube, which we've embedded below.

NVIDIA GTC Taipei 2026 Keynote | Live - YouTube Watch On

We currently expect the keynote to run about two hours, which is typical for Nvidia. However, we've seen keynotes as short as 90 minutes and as long as two and a half hours before. Although we expect much of the keynote to focus on enterprise AI and Nvidia's "AI factories," there's a decent chance we'll hear some consumer announcements around Nvidia's long-rumored N1X chip, as well.

Just hours ago, full specs for the N1X and N1 leaked, and that follows a tease from Nvidia and Microsoft promising "a new era of PC" at Computex. Otherwise, however, we don't expect to hear anything related to GeForce. There have been murmurs that Nvidia could reintroduce older GPUs to fight rising component prices, but that seems unlikely at the moment.

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