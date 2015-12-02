TP-Link Wants To Heal Home Networking Headaches With An AC1900 Touch Screen Router

Would adding a touch screen to your devices make them more user-friendly? TP-Link seems to think so, as it is introducing the Touch P5, a new AC1900 Touch Screen Wi-Fi Gigabit Router. For those who aren’t well-versed in home networking, setting up and managing your wired and wireless networks can be stressful. What better way is there to make your home network more approachable while maintaining a level of simplicity than adding a touch screen?

The TP-Link Touch P5 is a dual band AC1900 router with speeds of up to 600 Mbps at the 2.4 GHz band and 1300 Mbps at 5 GHz. As a dual band router, network traffic may be split between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, with the former servicing low-data applications such as smartphone usage or standard web browsing, while the latter can be aimed at more intensive applications such as streaming 4K content or online gaming. The Touch P5 provides wireless coverage using three highly amplified, detachable antennas, and it uses beamforming technology that can zero in on wireless devices and provide a strong stable connection, even while the device is in motion.

In addition to the touch screen interface, the TP-Link Touch P5’s design brings an interesting aesthetic with the pebble-like pattern that adorns the top surface of the Touch P5.

The back of the Touch P5 has three ports for the detachable antennas, a DC power input, a power switch, one USB 2.0 port, one gigabit Ethernet WAN port, four gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, and a reset switch. A discrete USB 3.0 port is included in the front right beneath the top surface.

The star of the show, however, is the 4.3 inches wide, 128 ppi capacitive touch screen display. The display offers a number of features, such as managing parental controls, devices and guest privileges. Also, similar to other recent Touch products from TP-Link, the touch screen will display a clock while it’s inactive.

TP-Link’s Touch P5 hits the market at an ideal time; so far, only a couple of vendors offer routers with touch screens. Should the trend gain momentum, TP-Link might be one of the few vendors ahead of the curve when it comes to offering such devices.

The TP-Link Touch P5 AC1900 Touch Screen Wi-Fi Gigabit Router is available on TP-Link’s website and at major retailers such as Costco, Fry’s and Staples for $204.99.

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.