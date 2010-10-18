AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI Scaling Analysis

Benchmark Results: Crysis

At 1920x1080, Crysis performance scales alongside relative cost, although the Radeon HD 5830s in CrossFire perform a little better than expected. This is the cheapest solution to provide a minimum frame rate of 30 frames per second (FPS) at very high graphics settings.

When the resolution increases to 2560x1600, the story remains the same for the most part. The only solution able to provide over 30 FPS minimum at this demanding setting is a pair of GeForce GTX 480s in SLI.