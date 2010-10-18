AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI Scaling Analysis

Benchmark Results: Crysis
At 1920x1080, Crysis performance scales alongside relative cost, although the Radeon HD 5830s in CrossFire perform a little better than expected. This is the cheapest solution to provide a minimum frame rate of 30 frames per second (FPS) at very high graphics settings.
When the resolution increases to 2560x1600, the story remains the same for the most part. The only solution able to provide over 30 FPS minimum at this demanding setting is a pair of GeForce GTX 480s in SLI.
(GTX470 SLI)
Good job to both ATI and Nvidia on this generation.
gtx 460 can only do 2 way sli
Aww damn that's right..
1920x1200
http://www.imagebam.com/image/741eca102680169
2560x1600
http://www.imagebam.com/image/0295fe102680172
Also, when it comes to GPU discussions, the comment sections of Tom's and Fudzilla are swarmed by fanboys of 1 certain team. (Can you tell which? It's already obvious here, but much more so at Fudzilla.) Competition is good. Don't downrank comments just because they favor the "other" team.