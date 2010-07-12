Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX11)

This one’s a TWIMTBP title, so it’s hardly a surprise to see Nvidia cards dominating the top at 1680x1050. Although the GeForce GTX 465 bests the 460 1 GB, the gap isn’t large enough to warrant any sort of price premium. These achieve the same performance level, essentially.

AMD’s Radeon HD 5850 ascends the ranks at 1920x1200, passing Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 465, which itself finishes ahead of both GeForce GTX 460 cards.

At 2560x1600, the Radeon HD 5830 nudges past the 768 MB GeForce GTX 460 board, but still comes in behind the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB.

151 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sabot00 12 July 2010 11:28
    Finally, the price wars from the 4000/GTX 200 ages are back!
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:29
    At last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:33
    Oops!Sorry for the double post.
  • thedreadfather 12 July 2010 11:36
    Tamz_mscAt last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?Did you even read the whole article?
    Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI"
    "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."

    Great review as always, Chris.
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:38
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.
    Much thanks, sir!
  • thejerk 12 July 2010 11:39
    Nice review, Chris. Best I've read here in a while.
  • guid_aaa000001 12 July 2010 11:39
    I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".

    Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:43
    guid_aaa000001I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    We, as in Tom's Hardware ;-)
  • lashton 12 July 2010 11:43
    the 5830 i think is a better card, hell you can get a 5770 super-clock it and thats the same speed as a GTX460 for a fraction of the price!
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:45
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.Might have overlooked that line, but I'm wondering how the 460 would perform when overclocked.
