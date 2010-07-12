Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX11)

This one’s a TWIMTBP title, so it’s hardly a surprise to see Nvidia cards dominating the top at 1680x1050. Although the GeForce GTX 465 bests the 460 1 GB, the gap isn’t large enough to warrant any sort of price premium. These achieve the same performance level, essentially.

AMD’s Radeon HD 5850 ascends the ranks at 1920x1200, passing Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 465, which itself finishes ahead of both GeForce GTX 460 cards.

At 2560x1600, the Radeon HD 5830 nudges past the 768 MB GeForce GTX 460 board, but still comes in behind the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB.