Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Crysis (DX10)

At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080 the results are fairly similar (and in fact, they mirror what we saw in 3DMark Vantage). Mainly, the Radeon HD 5830 edges out both of the new GeForce GTX 460 cards, as well as the GeForce GTX 465. Beyond that, the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB consistently sneaks past the GeForce GTX 465, while the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB trails it just slightly.

It’s also worth noting that once you turn on anti-aliasing at 2560x1600, performance tanks on the GTX 460 768 MB. Though none of these cards have the GPU muscle to cope with such a high resolution, this card specifically runs out of frame buffer and is unable to keep up. If you’re in the market for a higher-end board or a dual-GPU CrossFire/SLI config, bear in mind that higher resolutions necessitate larger frame buffers, too.