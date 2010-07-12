Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Crysis (DX10)

At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080 the results are fairly similar (and in fact, they mirror what we saw in 3DMark Vantage). Mainly, the Radeon HD 5830 edges out both of the new GeForce GTX 460 cards, as well as the GeForce GTX 465. Beyond that, the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB consistently sneaks past the GeForce GTX 465, while the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB trails it just slightly.

It’s also worth noting that once you turn on anti-aliasing at 2560x1600, performance tanks on the GTX 460 768 MB. Though none of these cards have the GPU muscle to cope with such a high resolution, this card specifically runs out of frame buffer and is unable to keep up. If you’re in the market for a higher-end board or a dual-GPU CrossFire/SLI config, bear in mind that higher resolutions necessitate larger frame buffers, too.

  • sabot00 12 July 2010 11:28
    Finally, the price wars from the 4000/GTX 200 ages are back!
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:29
    At last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:33
    Oops!Sorry for the double post.
  • thedreadfather 12 July 2010 11:36
    Tamz_mscAt last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?Did you even read the whole article?
    Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI"
    "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."

    Great review as always, Chris.
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:38
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.
    Much thanks, sir!
  • thejerk 12 July 2010 11:39
    Nice review, Chris. Best I've read here in a while.
  • guid_aaa000001 12 July 2010 11:39
    I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".

    Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:43
    guid_aaa000001I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    We, as in Tom's Hardware ;-)
  • lashton 12 July 2010 11:43
    the 5830 i think is a better card, hell you can get a 5770 super-clock it and thats the same speed as a GTX460 for a fraction of the price!
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:45
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.Might have overlooked that line, but I'm wondering how the 460 would perform when overclocked.
