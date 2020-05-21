GPU Hierarchy: Graphics Cards Benchmarked and Ranked

Trending

We've tested and ranked all the current GPUs from Nvidia and AMD, so you can see how each stacks up.

Our GPU hierarchy ranks all the current and previous generation graphics cards in terms of performance, using a suite of gaming benchmark tests. Whether it's playing games or doing high-end creative work like 4K video editing, your graphics card typically plays the biggest role in determining performance. Note that this is only looking at performance; we have a separate article that looks at graphics card power consumption and overall GPU efficiency, and of course price also plays an important role.

A good GPU will let you play recent games at smooth frame rates. Get one of the best graphics cards for gaming and you can enjoy those games at very high resolutions or frame rates, with the special effects turned all the way up. Drop down to the middle and lower portions of the list and you'll need to start dialing down the settings to get acceptable performance.

To help you decide which graphics card you need, we've developed the GPU hierarchy below, which ranks all the current and recent chips from fastest to slowest. We've assigned each a score based on our current GPU test suite of nine games, running at 'medium' and 'ultra' settings with resolutions of 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. For comparison purposes, the fastest card gets normalized to 100 percent, and all others are graded relative to it, based on our testing.

Test System Configuration

We've recently completely full retesting of all the GPUs in the hierarchy. Our results are based on the geometric mean frames per second (fps) of our testing of Borderlands 3, The Division 2, Far Cry 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Forza Horizon 4, Metro Exodus, Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Strange Brigade. All testing was done with a Core i9-9900K test system (see above for more test system details).

That's nine games, six settings and over 40 cards from the current and previous generations. We have a solid mix of game genres and APIs, plus AMD and Nvidia promoted titles, making this the definitive GPU hierarchy for gaming performance. The new mix of games and settings make for much larger differences between some of the GPUs, where previously the CPU and lower settings made things look much closer.

Note that while some of the games in our test suite support DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs, we have not tested with DXR enabled. That's because none of AMD's current cards can run DXR, and while Nvidia does support DXR on certain GTX models, ray tracing performance on Pascal cards isn't great. For now, only Nvidia RTX GPUs are worth using for ray tracing games; we may begin with universal ray tracing performance comparisons once Nvidia Ampere and AMD Big Navi arrive later this year ... maybe.

Here is our latest GPU hierarchy:

ScoreGPUBase/BoostMemoryPowerBuy
Nvidia Titan RTX100.0%TU1021350/1770 MHz24GB GDDR6280WTitan RTX
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti96.8%TU1021350/1635 MHz11GB GDDR6260WNvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super85.1%TU1041650/1815 MHz8GB GDDR6250WGeForce RTX 2080 Super
Nvidia GeForce RTX 208080.0%TU1041515/1800 MHz8GB GDDR6225WGeForce RTX 2080
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super75.8%TU1041605/1770 MHz8GB GDDR6215WGeForce RTX 2070 Super
AMD Radeon VII75.1%Vega 201400/1750 MHz16GB HBM2300WRadeon VII
Nvidia Titan X74.8%GP1021405/1480 MHz12GB GDDR5X250WGeForce GTX Titan X
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti74.2%GP1021480/1582 MHz11GB GDDR5X250WNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT72.3%Navi 101605/1905 MHz8GB GDDR6225WAMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
Nvidia GeForce RTX 207067.8%TU1061410/1710 MHz8GB GDDR6185WRTX 2070
AMD Radeon RX 570065.5%Navi 101465/1725 MHz8GB GDDR6185WAMD Radeon RX 5700
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super64.4%TU1061470/1650 MHz8GB GDDR6175WGeForce RTX 2060 Super
Nvidia GeForce GTX 108061.3%GP1041607/1733 MHz8GB GDDR5X180WNvidia GeForce GTX 1080
AMD Radeon RX Vega 6462.2%Vega 101274/1546 MHz8GB HBM2295WGigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT59.4%Navi 10?/1615 MHz6GB GDDR6150WRadeon RX 5600 XT
Nvidia GeForce GTX 108058.1%GP1041607/1733 MHz8GB GDDR5X180WNvidia GeForce GTX 1080
Nvidia GeForce RTX 206057.2%TU1061365/1680 MHz6GB GDDR6160WNvidia GeForce RTX 2060 FE
AMD Radeon RX Vega 5654.9%Vega 101156/1471 MHz8GB HBM2210WRadeon RX Vega 56
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti53.8%GP1041607/1683 MHz8GB GDDR5180WGeForce GTX 1070 Ti
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti48.6%TU1161365/1680 MHz6GB GDDR6120WGeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super48.3%TU1161530/1785 MHz6GB GDDR6125WGeForce GTX 1660 Super
Nvidia GeForce GTX 107047.2%GP1041506/1683 MHz8GB GDDR5150WMSI GTX 1070
Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti42.3%GM2001000/1075 MHz6GB GDDR5250WGeForce GTX 980 Ti
Nvidia GeForce GTX 166042.2%TU1161530/1785 MHz6GB GDDR5120WGeforce GTX 1660
AMD Radeon R9 Fury X42.0%Fiji1050 MHz4GB HBM275WAMD Radeon R9 Fury X
AMD Radeon RX 59041.6%Polaris 301469/1545 MHz8GB GDDR5225WRadeon RX 590
AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB40.5%Navi 14?/1717 MHz8GB GDDR6130WAMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB38.2%Polaris 201257/1340 MHz8GB GDDR5185WAMD Radeon RX 580
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super36.6%TU1161530/1725 MHz4GB GDDR6100WNvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super
AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB36.4%Navi 14?/1717 MHz4GB GDDR6130WAMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB
AMD Radeon R9 39034.9%Hawaii1000 MHz8GB GDDR5275WAMD Radeon R9 390
Nvidia GeForce GTX 98Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB034.0%GP1061506/1708 MHz6GB GDDR5120WNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 98034.0%GM2041126/1216 MHz4GB GDDR5165WNvidia GeForce GTX 980
AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB32.4%Polaris 201168/1244 MHz4GB GDDR5150WRadeon RX 570
Nvidia GTX 1650 GDDR630.6%TU1171410/1590 MHz4GB GDDR675WGeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB28.6%GP1061506/1708 MHz3GB GDDR5120WNvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 97028.4%GM2041050/1178 MHz4GB GDDR5145WNvidia GeForce GTX 970
Nvidia GeForce GTX 165026.8%TU1171485/1665 MHz4GB GDDR575WGeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC 4G
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti20.6%GP1071290/1392 MHz4GB GDDR575WNvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB16.1%Polaris 211175/1275 MHz4GB GDDR580WPowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 560
Nvidia GeForce GTX 105015.7%GP1071354/1455 MHz2GB GDDR575WGigabyte GeForce GTX 1050
AMD Radeon RX 55010.0%Polaris 221100/1183 MHz4GB GDDR550WPowerColor Radeon RX 550
Nvidia GeForce GT 10307.2%GP1081228/1468 MHz2GB GDDR530WNvidia GeForce GT 1030

Topping the charts is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Technically the Titan RTX is about 3% faster overall, for more than twice the price. It might be worth shelling out for the Titan if you're doing AI research and software development and need 24 GB of VRAM, but for gaming, the sage advice is to always skip the Titan cards.

The 2080 Ti is your best option if you're after 4K high to ultra quality gaming at 60 fps, or even higher framerates on a 1440p monitor. Of course, the 2080 Ti also came out in 2018 and is due to be replaced by something faster this year. That something faster is RTX 3080 Ti / Ampere, though when it will arrive and how much it will cost are unknown. AMD's Big Navi will also look to move team red higher up the charts.

Ignoring the Titan cards, the next three positions on the charts are also from Nvidia: RTX 2080 Super, RTX 2080, and RTX 2070 Super. The drop from 2080 Ti to 2080 Super is 10%, while the gap between the next three RTX cards is a modest 3-5% step down in performance. AMD doesn't even rank on the charts until the Radeon VII in fifth (sans Titans), basically tied with the 1080 Ti and coming in just a few percent ahead of the RX 5700 XT. The newer RDNA architecture in the RX 5700 XT makes it the far better choice, at about two-thirds the price, unless you really need 16GB of HBM2.

Following close behind the 5700 XT are the RTX 2070, RX 5700, RTX 2060 Super, RX Vega 64, RX 5600 XT, and GTX 1080. We're using a 14 Gbps GDDR6 model of the 5600 XT, though. Rounding out the top half of the hierarchy are the RTX 2060, RX Vega 56, and GTX 1070 Ti.

If you want ray tracing support so you can play games like Minecraft RTX, obviously the RTX cards are the only option right now, and they're plenty fast in non-ray tracing games. All of the above cards are generally capable of 1440p 60 fps gaming at high to ultra settings, with more ultra settings within reach the further up the charts you go. Tinker a bit and drop some settings to medium and 1440p at 60 fps is also within reach of other cards. These cards are also good for extreme 240 fps performance at 1080p in esports games, if you have a 240 Hz display, and soon 360 Hz monitors will hit the market. The cards in the top half of our GPU hierarchy are also great options if you're looking to drive a VR headset.

Even though we're now at GPUs that are half the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti, the midrange and budget GPUs are still plenty capable of playing games. The GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 Super effectively match the older GTX 1070, and land just ahead of the now 'ancient' GTX 980 Ti from 2015, which squeaks ahead of the GTX 1660. If you shelled out $650 five years ago for the then-fastest GPU, it's now matched by $200 cards. Such is the price of progress.

Once we hit the RX 590, RX 5500 XT 8GB and RX 580 8GB, it's best to leave thoughts of 1440p gaming behind, but 1080p and 60 fps or more at high to ultra settings is still possible in most games. Only the most demanding (Borderlands 3, The Division 2 and Metro Exodus) may need to drop a few settings even further.

There are a couple interesting points to note here. First, older 4GB cards like the R9 Fury X and GTX 980, along with newer cards like the GTX 1650 Super and RX 5500 XT 4GB, all perform reasonably well and can still match or even beat Nvidia's GTX 1060 6GB. If you're willing to drop texture and shadow resolution a notch, 4GB cards are still viable at 1080p, though that will become less true as future games continue to push VRAM use. Doom Eternal and Red Dead Redemption 2 for example prevent you from exceeding your VRAM, meaning some settings are effectively locked out (or may cause crashes).

The second item to consider: These $150-$250 cards are generally equal or superior to the current generation console GPUs (PS4 Pro and Xbox One X). Drop your settings to medium/high, run at 1440p with resolution scaling up to 4K, and you too can get the 30-60 fps console gaming experience on your PC! If you think current consoles "can do 4K" but only extremely expensive PC hardware will suffice, it's mostly a subjective view of what makes for adequate frame rates and image quality.

Wrapping up the charts, the bottom third is home of the true budget GPUs like the RX 570 4GB and GTX 1650, including performance data from the updated GTX 1650 GDDR6 models. These cards give up a lot of performance in order to keep pricing down. RX 570 cards are still hanging around in the $120-$130 range, compared to GTX 1650 selling for $140-$160, which overlaps with GDDR6 models as well as the 1650 Super. Unless you can find the 1650 on sale, getting the 1650 Super for the same price is recommended as it's 20% faster than the 1650 GDDR6 and over 30% faster than the vanilla 1650. AMD's RX 570 power use is much higher than the competing Nvidia GPUs, and we wouldn't recommend buying such a card now (unless you can find it for $100 or less). However, performance is still good and it's basically tied with the 1650 Super.

Going below the GTX 1650 isn't recommended, unless you're more interested in a card for home theater PC (HTPC) use. Yes, the GTX 1050 and RX 560 can still play nearly any game at more than 30 fps at 1080p medium, but that's about it. The RX 550 and GT 1030 meanwhile exist mostly for OEMs that simply wanted any dedicated graphics card for marketing purposes, or for specialized half-height PC builds. They can do 60 fps in popular eports games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but then even Intel's latest integrated graphics solutions can handle those games in a pinch.

Also worth noting as that the scoring assigned to each GPU uses all six test resolutions and settings. If you want to check performance at just 1080p medium, or one of the other options, you can see the rankings in the following charts.

GPU Hierarchy performance charts, May 2020

GPU Hierarchy performance charts, May 2020

GPU Hierarchy performance charts, May 2020

GPU Hierarchy performance charts, May 2020

GPU Hierarchy performance charts, May 2020

GPU Hierarchy performance charts, May 2020

Legacy GPU Hierarchy

Below is our legacy desktop GPU hierarchy with historical comparisons dating back to the 1990s. We have not tested most of these cards in many years, driver support has ended on lots of models, and relative rankings are relatively coarse. We group cards into performance tiers, pairing disparate generations where overlap occurs.

Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
Nvidia Titan XP
Titan X (Pascal)
GTX 1080 Ti
GTX 1080RX Vega 64
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTX Titan X (Maxwell)R9 295X2
GTX 1070 Ti
GTX 1070RX Vega 56
GTX 980 TiR9 Fury X
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTX Titan Black
GTX 980R9 Fury
GTX 690R9 Fury Nano
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTX 1060 6GBRX 580 8GB
RX 480 8GB
GTX TitanRX 570 4G
GTX 1060 3GBRX 470 4GB
R9 390X
GTX 970R9 390
GTX 780 TiR9 290X
GTX 780R9 290
HD 7990
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
R9 380X
GTX 770R9 380
GTX 680R9 280X
GTX 590HD 7970 GHz Edition
HD 6990
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTX 1050 TiR9 285
GTX 960R9 280
GTX 670HD 7950
GTX 580HD 7870 LE (XT)
HD 5970
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTX 1050RX 560 4G
GTX 950RX 460
GTX 760R7 370
GTX 660 TiR9 270X
R9 270
HD 7870
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTX 660R7 265
GTX 570HD 7850
GTX 480HD 6970
GTX 295HD 4870 X2
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTX 750 Ti
GTX 650 Ti BoostR7 260X
GTX 560 Ti (448 Core)HD 6950
GTX 560 TiHD 5870
GTX 470HD 4850 X2
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTX 750HD 7790
GTX 650 TiHD 6870
GTX 560HD 5850
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 1030 ( On -)RX 550
GTX 465R7 360
GTX 460 (256-bit)R7 260
GTX 285HD 7770
9800 GX2HD 6850
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 740 GDDR5R7 250E
GT 650R7 250 (GDDR5)
GTX 560 SEHD 7750 (GDDR5)
GTX 550 TiHD 6790
GTX 460 SEHD 6770
GTX 460 (192-bit)HD 5830
GTX 280HD 5770
GTX 275HD 4890
GTX 260HD 4870
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GTS 450R7 250 (DDR3)
GTS 250HD 7750 (DDR3)
9800 GTX+HD 6750
9800 GTXHD 5750
8800 UltraHD 4850
HD 3870 X2
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 730 (64-bit, GDDR5)
GT 545 (GDDR5)HD 4770
8800 GTS (512MB)
8800 GTX
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 740 DDR3HD 7730 (GDDR5)
GT 640 (DDR3)HD 6670 (GDDR5)
GT 545 (DDR3)HD 5670
9800 GTHD 4830
8800 GT (512MB)
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 240 (GDDR5)HD 6570 (GDDR5)
9600 GTHD 5570 (GDDR5)
8800 GTS (640MB)HD 3870
HD 2900 XT
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
R7 240
GT 240 (DDR3)HD 7730 (DDR3)
9600 GSOHD 6670 (DDR3)
8800 GSHD 6570 (DDR3)
HD 5570 (DDR3)
HD 4670
HD 3850 (512MB)
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 730 (128-bit, GDDR5)
GT 630 (GDDR5)HD 5550 (GDDR5)
GT 440 (GDDR5)HD 3850 (256MB)
8800 GTS (320MB)HD 2900 Pro
8800 GT (256MB)
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 730 (128-bit, DDR3)HD 7660D (integrated)
GT 630 (DDR3)HD 5550 (DDR3)
GT 440 (DDR3)HD 4650 (DDR3)
7950 GX2X1950 XTX
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 530
GT 430
7900 GTXX1900 XTX
7900 GTOX1950 XT
7800 GTX 512X1900 XT
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
HD 7560D (integrated)
GT 220 (DDR3)HD 5550 (DDR2)
7950 GHD 2900 GT
7900 GTX1950 Pro
7800 GTXX1900 GT
X1900 AIW
X1800 XT
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
HD 7540D (integrated)
GT 220 (DDR2)HD 6550D (integrated)
9500 GT (GDDR3)HD 6620G (integrated)
8600 GTSR5 230
7900 GSHD 6450
7800 GTHD 4650 (DDR2)
X1950 GT
X1800 XL
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
7480D (integrated)
6530D (integrated)
9500 GT (DDR2)6520G (integrated)
8600 GT (GDDR3)HD 3670
8600 GSHD 3650 (DDR3)
7800 GSHD 2600 XT
7600 GTX1800 GTO
6800 UltraX1650 XT
X850 XT PE
X800 XT PE
X850 XT
X800 XT
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
GT 5206480G (integrated)
8600 GT (DDR2)6410D (integrated)
6800 GS (PCIe)HD 3650 (DDR2)
6800 GTHD 2600 Pro
X800 GTO2/GTO16
X800 XL
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
6380G (integrated)
6370D (integrated)
6800 GS (AGP)X1650 GT
X850 Pro
X800 Pro
X800 GTO (256MB)
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
8600M GSX1650 Pro
7600 GSX1600 XT
7300 GT (GDDR3)X800 GTO (128MB)
6800X800
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
HD 6320 (integrated)
HD 6310 (integrated)
HD 5450
9400 GTHD 4550
8500 GTHD 4350
7300 GT (DDR2)HD 2400 XT
6800 XTX1600 Pro
6800LEX1300 XT
6600 GTX800 SE
X800 GT
X700 Pro
9800 XT
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
HD 6290 (integrated)
HD 6250 (integrated)
9400 (integrated)HD 4290 (integrated)
9300 (integrated)HD 4250 (integrated)
6600 (128-bit)HD 4200 (integrated)
FX 5950 UltraHD 3300 (integrated)
FX 5900 UltraHD 3200 (integrated)
FX 5900HD 2400 Pro
X1550
X1300 Pro
X700
9800 Pro
9800
9700 Pro
9700
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
X1050 (128-bit)
FX 5900 XTX600 XT
FX 5800 Ultra9800 Pro (128-bit)
9600 XT
9500 Pro
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
G 310
G 210
8400 GXpress 1250 (integrated)
8300HD 2300
6200X600 Pro
FX 5700 Ultra9800 LE
4 Ti 48009600 Pro
4 Ti 4600
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
9300M GS
9300M G
8400M GSX1050 (64-bit)
7300 GSX300
FX 5700, 6600 (64-bit)9600
FX 5600 Ultra9550
4 Ti4800 SE9500
4 Ti4400
4 Ti4200
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
8300 (integrated)
8200 (integrated)
7300 LEX1150
7200 GSX300 SE
6600 LE9600 LE
6200 TC9100
FX 5700 LE8500
FX 5600
FX 5200 Ultra
3 Ti500
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
FX 55009250
FX 5200 (128-bit)9200
3 Ti2009000
3
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
FX 7050 (integrated)Xpress 1150 (integrated)
FX 7025 (integrated)Xpress 1000 (integrated)
FX 6150 (integrated)Xpress 200M (integrated)
FX 6100 (integrated)9200 SE
FX 5200 (64-bit)
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
2 Ti 200
2 Ti7500
2 Ultra
4 MX 440
2 GTS
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
2 MX 4007200
4 MX 4207000
2 MX 200DDR
256LE
SDR
Nvidia GeForceAMD Radeon
Nvidia TNTRage 128

For even more information, check out our Graphics Card Buyer's Guide.

  • abryant 01 February 2019 20:01
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3788872/desktop-gpu-performance-hierarchy-table.html
    Reply
  • jared.s.heath 05 February 2019 22:08
    This needs to be updated to have new tiers for the 20xx cards.
    Reply
  • notea 10 February 2019 18:47
    2080Ti and Titan RTX should be above the 2080, and the 2080 should be in the Titan Xp, 1080Ti section
    Reply
  • tyler.rorvig 10 February 2019 21:02
    Can we get the RX 2060 put on the list?
    Reply
  • chalabam 11 February 2019 21:33
    tyler.rorvig said:
    Can we get the RX 2060 put on the list?
    THAT!

    And also the radeon VII
    Reply
  • chalabam 11 February 2019 21:35
    cangelini said:
    Here is a resource to help you judge if a graphics card is a reasonable value: The gaming GPU hierarchy chart groups GPUs by performance.

    Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table : Read more
    Comments had been disabled on the articles. At least on PC. I didn't checked in mobile. I used many different browsers.
    Reply
  • cryoburner 16 February 2019 08:48
    Was someone drinking while updating the chart again? : P

    Considering a 2080 is only slightly faster than a 1080 Ti, it seems a bit weird placing them in different tiers in the legacy chart. And why is the 2080 grouped in with the 2080 Ti, which can be upward of 30% faster at high resolutions? Likewise, it the 1080 shouldn't be with the 1080 Ti, as there's a similar performance difference between those two as well. And seeing as the RTX 2070, 2060, RX 590 and Radeon VII are not included in that chart, I take it these weird groupings may have been this way for a while. I think there needs to be a couple more tiers tucked in there.

    Also, since when does Vega 64 have a 180 watt TDP? That would be lower than Vega 56, or even the RX 580.
    Reply
  • COLGeek 03 March 2019 15:54
    Please see here: https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/gpu-hierarchy-chart-power-column-is-broken.3455978/#post-20903004
    There appears to be a few discrepancies regarding the wattage requirements of some GPUs. Thank you.
    Reply
  • willz06jw 11 April 2019 13:43
    On the legacy GPU Hierarchy list the 1080 has a price next to it that is too high (999) -- it is different than the price up top.

    Thanks for these lists
    Will
    Reply
  • cryoburner 12 April 2019 03:01
    willz06jw said:
    On the legacy GPU Hierarchy list the 1080 has a price next to it that is too high (999) -- it is different than the price up top.
    I believe those prices are automated through their referral link system, based on the current price of a particular model of card on Amazon. Being a previous-gen card that is no longer manufactured and now in short supply, the price of buying one new will have a lot of variance. Even the link up top currently showing $855 is grossly overpriced. There is little point in buying a GTX 1080 that has its price marked up higher than an RX 2080, especially since even an RX 2070 would be a bit faster. At this point, they should just remove the referral links for anything but the current generation of cards.

    In any case, the legacy list itself has been a bit of a mess lately. As I mentioned back in February, the 2080 and 2080 Ti are still listed together in the same performance tier, while the 1080 and 1080 Ti are in another, despite those cards having a notable difference in performance between them. The 2080 should be dropped into the 1080 Ti's tier, the 1080 (and Vega 64) should be dropped into the 1070 Ti's tier, and the 1070 and 980 Ti should be dropped into another tier. And of course, none of the new cards have been added to the legacy list since the 2080 launched half a year ago.

    This list was nice to have as a rough comparison of how graphics cards compared across generations, but at this point, especially seeing as it's been neglected lately, there are better options. One can go to UserBenchmark, enter their GPU section, and sort the list by "average bench %" to get a more complete overview of how graphics cards roughly compare to one another. And that list also includes entries for mobile and integrated graphics hardware.
    Reply