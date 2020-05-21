GPU Hierarchy: Graphics Cards Benchmarked and Ranked

Our GPU hierarchy ranks all the current and previous generation graphics cards in terms of performance, using a suite of gaming benchmark tests. Whether it's playing games or doing high-end creative work like 4K video editing, your graphics card typically plays the biggest role in determining performance. Note that this is only looking at performance; we have a separate article that looks at graphics card power consumption and overall GPU efficiency, and of course price also plays an important role.
A good GPU will let you play recent games at smooth frame rates. Get one of the best graphics cards for gaming and you can enjoy those games at very high resolutions or frame rates, with the special effects turned all the way up. Drop down to the middle and lower portions of the list and you'll need to start dialing down the settings to get acceptable performance.
To help you decide which graphics card you need, we've developed the GPU hierarchy below, which ranks all the current and recent chips from fastest to slowest. We've assigned each a score based on our current GPU test suite of nine games, running at 'medium' and 'ultra' settings with resolutions of 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. For comparison purposes, the fastest card gets normalized to 100 percent, and all others are graded relative to it, based on our testing.
Test System Configuration
- Intel Core i9-9900K
- Corsair H150i Pro RGB
- MSI MEG Z390 Ace
- Corsair 32GB DDR4-3200 (2x 16GB)
- XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB
- Windows 10 Pro (1909)
We've recently completely full retesting of all the GPUs in the hierarchy. Our results are based on the geometric mean frames per second (fps) of our testing of Borderlands 3, The Division 2, Far Cry 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Forza Horizon 4, Metro Exodus, Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Strange Brigade. All testing was done with a Core i9-9900K test system (see above for more test system details).
That's nine games, six settings and over 40 cards from the current and previous generations. We have a solid mix of game genres and APIs, plus AMD and Nvidia promoted titles, making this the definitive GPU hierarchy for gaming performance. The new mix of games and settings make for much larger differences between some of the GPUs, where previously the CPU and lower settings made things look much closer.
Note that while some of the games in our test suite support DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs, we have not tested with DXR enabled. That's because none of AMD's current cards can run DXR, and while Nvidia does support DXR on certain GTX models, ray tracing performance on Pascal cards isn't great. For now, only Nvidia RTX GPUs are worth using for ray tracing games; we may begin with universal ray tracing performance comparisons once Nvidia Ampere and AMD Big Navi arrive later this year ... maybe.
Here is our latest GPU hierarchy:
|Score
|GPU
|Base/Boost
|Memory
|Power
|Buy
|Nvidia Titan RTX
|100.0%
|TU102
|1350/1770 MHz
|24GB GDDR6
|280W
|Titan RTX
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|96.8%
|TU102
|1350/1635 MHz
|11GB GDDR6
|260W
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super
|85.1%
|TU104
|1650/1815 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|250W
|GeForce RTX 2080 Super
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
|80.0%
|TU104
|1515/1800 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|225W
|GeForce RTX 2080
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
|75.8%
|TU104
|1605/1770 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|215W
|GeForce RTX 2070 Super
|AMD Radeon VII
|75.1%
|Vega 20
|1400/1750 MHz
|16GB HBM2
|300W
|Radeon VII
|Nvidia Titan X
|74.8%
|GP102
|1405/1480 MHz
|12GB GDDR5X
|250W
|GeForce GTX Titan X
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|74.2%
|GP102
|1480/1582 MHz
|11GB GDDR5X
|250W
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|72.3%
|Navi 10
|1605/1905 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|225W
|AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070
|67.8%
|TU106
|1410/1710 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|185W
|RTX 2070
|AMD Radeon RX 5700
|65.5%
|Navi 10
|1465/1725 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|185W
|AMD Radeon RX 5700
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super
|64.4%
|TU106
|1470/1650 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|175W
|GeForce RTX 2060 Super
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|61.3%
|GP104
|1607/1733 MHz
|8GB GDDR5X
|180W
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 64
|62.2%
|Vega 10
|1274/1546 MHz
|8GB HBM2
|295W
|Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64
|AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
|59.4%
|Navi 10
|?/1615 MHz
|6GB GDDR6
|150W
|Radeon RX 5600 XT
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|58.1%
|GP104
|1607/1733 MHz
|8GB GDDR5X
|180W
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
|57.2%
|TU106
|1365/1680 MHz
|6GB GDDR6
|160W
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 FE
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
|54.9%
|Vega 10
|1156/1471 MHz
|8GB HBM2
|210W
|Radeon RX Vega 56
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
|53.8%
|GP104
|1607/1683 MHz
|8GB GDDR5
|180W
|GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
|48.6%
|TU116
|1365/1680 MHz
|6GB GDDR6
|120W
|GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super
|48.3%
|TU116
|1530/1785 MHz
|6GB GDDR6
|125W
|GeForce GTX 1660 Super
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|47.2%
|GP104
|1506/1683 MHz
|8GB GDDR5
|150W
|MSI GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti
|42.3%
|GM200
|1000/1075 MHz
|6GB GDDR5
|250W
|GeForce GTX 980 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660
|42.2%
|TU116
|1530/1785 MHz
|6GB GDDR5
|120W
|Geforce GTX 1660
|AMD Radeon R9 Fury X
|42.0%
|Fiji
|1050 MHz
|4GB HBM
|275W
|AMD Radeon R9 Fury X
|AMD Radeon RX 590
|41.6%
|Polaris 30
|1469/1545 MHz
|8GB GDDR5
|225W
|Radeon RX 590
|AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
|40.5%
|Navi 14
|?/1717 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|130W
|AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
|AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
|38.2%
|Polaris 20
|1257/1340 MHz
|8GB GDDR5
|185W
|AMD Radeon RX 580
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super
|36.6%
|TU116
|1530/1725 MHz
|4GB GDDR6
|100W
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super
|AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB
|36.4%
|Navi 14
|?/1717 MHz
|4GB GDDR6
|130W
|AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB
|AMD Radeon R9 390
|34.9%
|Hawaii
|1000 MHz
|8GB GDDR5
|275W
|AMD Radeon R9 390
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 98Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB0
|34.0%
|GP106
|1506/1708 MHz
|6GB GDDR5
|120W
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 980
|34.0%
|GM204
|1126/1216 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|165W
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 980
|AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
|32.4%
|Polaris 20
|1168/1244 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|150W
|Radeon RX 570
|Nvidia GTX 1650 GDDR6
|30.6%
|TU117
|1410/1590 MHz
|4GB GDDR6
|75W
|GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
|28.6%
|GP106
|1506/1708 MHz
|3GB GDDR5
|120W
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
|28.4%
|GM204
|1050/1178 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|145W
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
|26.8%
|TU117
|1485/1665 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|75W
|GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC 4G
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|20.6%
|GP107
|1290/1392 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|75W
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
|16.1%
|Polaris 21
|1175/1275 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|80W
|PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 560
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|15.7%
|GP107
|1354/1455 MHz
|2GB GDDR5
|75W
|Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050
|AMD Radeon RX 550
|10.0%
|Polaris 22
|1100/1183 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|50W
|PowerColor Radeon RX 550
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|7.2%
|GP108
|1228/1468 MHz
|2GB GDDR5
|30W
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
Topping the charts is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Technically the Titan RTX is about 3% faster overall, for more than twice the price. It might be worth shelling out for the Titan if you're doing AI research and software development and need 24 GB of VRAM, but for gaming, the sage advice is to always skip the Titan cards.
The 2080 Ti is your best option if you're after 4K high to ultra quality gaming at 60 fps, or even higher framerates on a 1440p monitor. Of course, the 2080 Ti also came out in 2018 and is due to be replaced by something faster this year. That something faster is RTX 3080 Ti / Ampere, though when it will arrive and how much it will cost are unknown. AMD's Big Navi will also look to move team red higher up the charts.
Ignoring the Titan cards, the next three positions on the charts are also from Nvidia: RTX 2080 Super, RTX 2080, and RTX 2070 Super. The drop from 2080 Ti to 2080 Super is 10%, while the gap between the next three RTX cards is a modest 3-5% step down in performance. AMD doesn't even rank on the charts until the Radeon VII in fifth (sans Titans), basically tied with the 1080 Ti and coming in just a few percent ahead of the RX 5700 XT. The newer RDNA architecture in the RX 5700 XT makes it the far better choice, at about two-thirds the price, unless you really need 16GB of HBM2.
Following close behind the 5700 XT are the RTX 2070, RX 5700, RTX 2060 Super, RX Vega 64, RX 5600 XT, and GTX 1080. We're using a 14 Gbps GDDR6 model of the 5600 XT, though. Rounding out the top half of the hierarchy are the RTX 2060, RX Vega 56, and GTX 1070 Ti.
If you want ray tracing support so you can play games like Minecraft RTX, obviously the RTX cards are the only option right now, and they're plenty fast in non-ray tracing games. All of the above cards are generally capable of 1440p 60 fps gaming at high to ultra settings, with more ultra settings within reach the further up the charts you go. Tinker a bit and drop some settings to medium and 1440p at 60 fps is also within reach of other cards. These cards are also good for extreme 240 fps performance at 1080p in esports games, if you have a 240 Hz display, and soon 360 Hz monitors will hit the market. The cards in the top half of our GPU hierarchy are also great options if you're looking to drive a VR headset.
Even though we're now at GPUs that are half the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti, the midrange and budget GPUs are still plenty capable of playing games. The GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 Super effectively match the older GTX 1070, and land just ahead of the now 'ancient' GTX 980 Ti from 2015, which squeaks ahead of the GTX 1660. If you shelled out $650 five years ago for the then-fastest GPU, it's now matched by $200 cards. Such is the price of progress.
Once we hit the RX 590, RX 5500 XT 8GB and RX 580 8GB, it's best to leave thoughts of 1440p gaming behind, but 1080p and 60 fps or more at high to ultra settings is still possible in most games. Only the most demanding (Borderlands 3, The Division 2 and Metro Exodus) may need to drop a few settings even further.
There are a couple interesting points to note here. First, older 4GB cards like the R9 Fury X and GTX 980, along with newer cards like the GTX 1650 Super and RX 5500 XT 4GB, all perform reasonably well and can still match or even beat Nvidia's GTX 1060 6GB. If you're willing to drop texture and shadow resolution a notch, 4GB cards are still viable at 1080p, though that will become less true as future games continue to push VRAM use. Doom Eternal and Red Dead Redemption 2 for example prevent you from exceeding your VRAM, meaning some settings are effectively locked out (or may cause crashes).
The second item to consider: These $150-$250 cards are generally equal or superior to the current generation console GPUs (PS4 Pro and Xbox One X). Drop your settings to medium/high, run at 1440p with resolution scaling up to 4K, and you too can get the 30-60 fps console gaming experience on your PC! If you think current consoles "can do 4K" but only extremely expensive PC hardware will suffice, it's mostly a subjective view of what makes for adequate frame rates and image quality.
Wrapping up the charts, the bottom third is home of the true budget GPUs like the RX 570 4GB and GTX 1650, including performance data from the updated GTX 1650 GDDR6 models. These cards give up a lot of performance in order to keep pricing down. RX 570 cards are still hanging around in the $120-$130 range, compared to GTX 1650 selling for $140-$160, which overlaps with GDDR6 models as well as the 1650 Super. Unless you can find the 1650 on sale, getting the 1650 Super for the same price is recommended as it's 20% faster than the 1650 GDDR6 and over 30% faster than the vanilla 1650. AMD's RX 570 power use is much higher than the competing Nvidia GPUs, and we wouldn't recommend buying such a card now (unless you can find it for $100 or less). However, performance is still good and it's basically tied with the 1650 Super.
Going below the GTX 1650 isn't recommended, unless you're more interested in a card for home theater PC (HTPC) use. Yes, the GTX 1050 and RX 560 can still play nearly any game at more than 30 fps at 1080p medium, but that's about it. The RX 550 and GT 1030 meanwhile exist mostly for OEMs that simply wanted any dedicated graphics card for marketing purposes, or for specialized half-height PC builds. They can do 60 fps in popular eports games like League of Legends or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but then even Intel's latest integrated graphics solutions can handle those games in a pinch.
Also worth noting as that the scoring assigned to each GPU uses all six test resolutions and settings. If you want to check performance at just 1080p medium, or one of the other options, you can see the rankings in the following charts.
Legacy GPU Hierarchy
Below is our legacy desktop GPU hierarchy with historical comparisons dating back to the 1990s. We have not tested most of these cards in many years, driver support has ended on lots of models, and relative rankings are relatively coarse. We group cards into performance tiers, pairing disparate generations where overlap occurs.
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|Nvidia Titan XP
|Titan X (Pascal)
|GTX 1080 Ti
|GTX 1080
|RX Vega 64
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTX Titan X (Maxwell)
|R9 295X2
|GTX 1070 Ti
|GTX 1070
|RX Vega 56
|GTX 980 Ti
|R9 Fury X
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTX Titan Black
|GTX 980
|R9 Fury
|GTX 690
|R9 Fury Nano
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTX 1060 6GB
|RX 580 8GB
|RX 480 8GB
|GTX Titan
|RX 570 4G
|GTX 1060 3GB
|RX 470 4GB
|R9 390X
|GTX 970
|R9 390
|GTX 780 Ti
|R9 290X
|GTX 780
|R9 290
|HD 7990
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|R9 380X
|GTX 770
|R9 380
|GTX 680
|R9 280X
|GTX 590
|HD 7970 GHz Edition
|HD 6990
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTX 1050 Ti
|R9 285
|GTX 960
|R9 280
|GTX 670
|HD 7950
|GTX 580
|HD 7870 LE (XT)
|HD 5970
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTX 1050
|RX 560 4G
|GTX 950
|RX 460
|GTX 760
|R7 370
|GTX 660 Ti
|R9 270X
|R9 270
|HD 7870
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTX 660
|R7 265
|GTX 570
|HD 7850
|GTX 480
|HD 6970
|GTX 295
|HD 4870 X2
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTX 750 Ti
|GTX 650 Ti Boost
|R7 260X
|GTX 560 Ti (448 Core)
|HD 6950
|GTX 560 Ti
|HD 5870
|GTX 470
|HD 4850 X2
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTX 750
|HD 7790
|GTX 650 Ti
|HD 6870
|GTX 560
|HD 5850
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 1030 ( On -)
|RX 550
|GTX 465
|R7 360
|GTX 460 (256-bit)
|R7 260
|GTX 285
|HD 7770
|9800 GX2
|HD 6850
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 740 GDDR5
|R7 250E
|GT 650
|R7 250 (GDDR5)
|GTX 560 SE
|HD 7750 (GDDR5)
|GTX 550 Ti
|HD 6790
|GTX 460 SE
|HD 6770
|GTX 460 (192-bit)
|HD 5830
|GTX 280
|HD 5770
|GTX 275
|HD 4890
|GTX 260
|HD 4870
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GTS 450
|R7 250 (DDR3)
|GTS 250
|HD 7750 (DDR3)
|9800 GTX+
|HD 6750
|9800 GTX
|HD 5750
|8800 Ultra
|HD 4850
|HD 3870 X2
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 730 (64-bit, GDDR5)
|GT 545 (GDDR5)
|HD 4770
|8800 GTS (512MB)
|8800 GTX
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 740 DDR3
|HD 7730 (GDDR5)
|GT 640 (DDR3)
|HD 6670 (GDDR5)
|GT 545 (DDR3)
|HD 5670
|9800 GT
|HD 4830
|8800 GT (512MB)
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 240 (GDDR5)
|HD 6570 (GDDR5)
|9600 GT
|HD 5570 (GDDR5)
|8800 GTS (640MB)
|HD 3870
|HD 2900 XT
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|R7 240
|GT 240 (DDR3)
|HD 7730 (DDR3)
|9600 GSO
|HD 6670 (DDR3)
|8800 GS
|HD 6570 (DDR3)
|HD 5570 (DDR3)
|HD 4670
|HD 3850 (512MB)
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 730 (128-bit, GDDR5)
|GT 630 (GDDR5)
|HD 5550 (GDDR5)
|GT 440 (GDDR5)
|HD 3850 (256MB)
|8800 GTS (320MB)
|HD 2900 Pro
|8800 GT (256MB)
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 730 (128-bit, DDR3)
|HD 7660D (integrated)
|GT 630 (DDR3)
|HD 5550 (DDR3)
|GT 440 (DDR3)
|HD 4650 (DDR3)
|7950 GX2
|X1950 XTX
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 530
|GT 430
|7900 GTX
|X1900 XTX
|7900 GTO
|X1950 XT
|7800 GTX 512
|X1900 XT
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|HD 7560D (integrated)
|GT 220 (DDR3)
|HD 5550 (DDR2)
|7950 G
|HD 2900 GT
|7900 GT
|X1950 Pro
|7800 GTX
|X1900 GT
|X1900 AIW
|X1800 XT
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|HD 7540D (integrated)
|GT 220 (DDR2)
|HD 6550D (integrated)
|9500 GT (GDDR3)
|HD 6620G (integrated)
|8600 GTS
|R5 230
|7900 GS
|HD 6450
|7800 GT
|HD 4650 (DDR2)
|X1950 GT
|X1800 XL
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|7480D (integrated)
|6530D (integrated)
|9500 GT (DDR2)
|6520G (integrated)
|8600 GT (GDDR3)
|HD 3670
|8600 GS
|HD 3650 (DDR3)
|7800 GS
|HD 2600 XT
|7600 GT
|X1800 GTO
|6800 Ultra
|X1650 XT
|X850 XT PE
|X800 XT PE
|X850 XT
|X800 XT
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|GT 520
|6480G (integrated)
|8600 GT (DDR2)
|6410D (integrated)
|6800 GS (PCIe)
|HD 3650 (DDR2)
|6800 GT
|HD 2600 Pro
|X800 GTO2/GTO16
|X800 XL
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|6380G (integrated)
|6370D (integrated)
|6800 GS (AGP)
|X1650 GT
|X850 Pro
|X800 Pro
|X800 GTO (256MB)
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|8600M GS
|X1650 Pro
|7600 GS
|X1600 XT
|7300 GT (GDDR3)
|X800 GTO (128MB)
|6800
|X800
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|HD 6320 (integrated)
|HD 6310 (integrated)
|HD 5450
|9400 GT
|HD 4550
|8500 GT
|HD 4350
|7300 GT (DDR2)
|HD 2400 XT
|6800 XT
|X1600 Pro
|6800LE
|X1300 XT
|6600 GT
|X800 SE
|X800 GT
|X700 Pro
|9800 XT
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|HD 6290 (integrated)
|HD 6250 (integrated)
|9400 (integrated)
|HD 4290 (integrated)
|9300 (integrated)
|HD 4250 (integrated)
|6600 (128-bit)
|HD 4200 (integrated)
|FX 5950 Ultra
|HD 3300 (integrated)
|FX 5900 Ultra
|HD 3200 (integrated)
|FX 5900
|HD 2400 Pro
|X1550
|X1300 Pro
|X700
|9800 Pro
|9800
|9700 Pro
|9700
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|X1050 (128-bit)
|FX 5900 XT
|X600 XT
|FX 5800 Ultra
|9800 Pro (128-bit)
|9600 XT
|9500 Pro
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|G 310
|G 210
|8400 G
|Xpress 1250 (integrated)
|8300
|HD 2300
|6200
|X600 Pro
|FX 5700 Ultra
|9800 LE
|4 Ti 4800
|9600 Pro
|4 Ti 4600
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|9300M GS
|9300M G
|8400M GS
|X1050 (64-bit)
|7300 GS
|X300
|FX 5700, 6600 (64-bit)
|9600
|FX 5600 Ultra
|9550
|4 Ti4800 SE
|9500
|4 Ti4400
|4 Ti4200
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|8300 (integrated)
|8200 (integrated)
|7300 LE
|X1150
|7200 GS
|X300 SE
|6600 LE
|9600 LE
|6200 TC
|9100
|FX 5700 LE
|8500
|FX 5600
|FX 5200 Ultra
|3 Ti500
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|FX 5500
|9250
|FX 5200 (128-bit)
|9200
|3 Ti200
|9000
|3
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|FX 7050 (integrated)
|Xpress 1150 (integrated)
|FX 7025 (integrated)
|Xpress 1000 (integrated)
|FX 6150 (integrated)
|Xpress 200M (integrated)
|FX 6100 (integrated)
|9200 SE
|FX 5200 (64-bit)
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|2 Ti 200
|2 Ti
|7500
|2 Ultra
|4 MX 440
|2 GTS
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|2 MX 400
|7200
|4 MX 420
|7000
|2 MX 200
|DDR
|256
|LE
|SDR
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|Nvidia TNT
|Rage 128
For even more information, check out our Graphics Card Buyer's Guide.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards for Gaming
Related: Graphics Card Power Consumption Tested
MORE: How to Stress-Test Graphics Cards (Like We Do)
Want to comment on this story? Let us know what you think in the Tom's Hardware Forums.
And also the radeon VII
Considering a 2080 is only slightly faster than a 1080 Ti, it seems a bit weird placing them in different tiers in the legacy chart. And why is the 2080 grouped in with the 2080 Ti, which can be upward of 30% faster at high resolutions? Likewise, it the 1080 shouldn't be with the 1080 Ti, as there's a similar performance difference between those two as well. And seeing as the RTX 2070, 2060, RX 590 and Radeon VII are not included in that chart, I take it these weird groupings may have been this way for a while. I think there needs to be a couple more tiers tucked in there.
Also, since when does Vega 64 have a 180 watt TDP? That would be lower than Vega 56, or even the RX 580.
There appears to be a few discrepancies regarding the wattage requirements of some GPUs. Thank you.
Thanks for these lists
Will
In any case, the legacy list itself has been a bit of a mess lately. As I mentioned back in February, the 2080 and 2080 Ti are still listed together in the same performance tier, while the 1080 and 1080 Ti are in another, despite those cards having a notable difference in performance between them. The 2080 should be dropped into the 1080 Ti's tier, the 1080 (and Vega 64) should be dropped into the 1070 Ti's tier, and the 1070 and 980 Ti should be dropped into another tier. And of course, none of the new cards have been added to the legacy list since the 2080 launched half a year ago.
This list was nice to have as a rough comparison of how graphics cards compared across generations, but at this point, especially seeing as it's been neglected lately, there are better options. One can go to UserBenchmark, enter their GPU section, and sort the list by "average bench %" to get a more complete overview of how graphics cards roughly compare to one another. And that list also includes entries for mobile and integrated graphics hardware.