Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

FSP Saga II 400
The name of the FSP Saga II 400 is a bit grander than the PSU itself, which is of slightly lower quality compared to the other test candidates. At the same time, it's also the most affordable unit in this roundup. This model is one of two devices with no support for 115 V, making it a fancy-looking brick here in the US. You'll only be able to use this one if you're in a country with 230 V power.
At first glance, the 400 W PSU looks like a relic from the past, even if the matte white paint provides a welcome change.
Despite its affordability, FSP's bundle is on par with the other PSUs. The box includes screws, a power cord, and an FSP sticker. Unfortunately, most cables are just under 12 inches long and, aside from the normal ATX, CPU, floppy, and 6-pin PCIe cabling, the Saga II 400 only offers three SATA and Molex connectors. Thus, it might not be suitable for larger enclosures optimized for good air flow. Rather, the Saga II probably belongs in compact systems.
|FSP Saga II 400
|AC Input
|200-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|24 A
|15 A
|17 A
|17 A
|n/a
|n/a
|0.3 A
|2.5 A
|Individual Output
|n/a
|n/a
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU And VGA
|Combined Output
|120 W
|336 W
|Total Continuous Output
|400 W
|Peak Output
|450 W
Oh, and it was interesting to see a real PSU blow up :D
Looking at the picture and the fan alignment it seems otherwise.
great video, Ive always wanted to see a PSU explode lol.