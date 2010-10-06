Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

FSP Saga II 400

The name of the FSP Saga II 400 is a bit grander than the PSU itself, which is of slightly lower quality compared to the other test candidates. At the same time, it's also the most affordable unit in this roundup. This model is one of two devices with no support for 115 V, making it a fancy-looking brick here in the US. You'll only be able to use this one if you're in a country with 230 V power.

At first glance, the 400 W PSU looks like a relic from the past, even if the matte white paint provides a welcome change.

Despite its affordability, FSP's bundle is on par with the other PSUs. The box includes screws, a power cord, and an FSP sticker. Unfortunately, most cables are just under 12 inches long and, aside from the normal ATX, CPU, floppy, and 6-pin PCIe cabling, the Saga II 400 only offers three SATA and Molex connectors. Thus, it might not be suitable for larger enclosures optimized for good air flow. Rather, the Saga II probably belongs in compact systems.

FSP Saga II 400 AC Input 200-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 24 A 15 A 17 A 17 A n/a n/a 0.3 A 2.5 A Individual Output n/a n/a Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU And VGA Combined Output 120 W 336 W Total Continuous Output 400 W Peak Output 450 W