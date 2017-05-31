Take-Two Interactive Acquires 'Kerbal Space Program' From Squad

Kerbal Space Program is one of our favorite games, and it shows with the 270 hours we've played it on Steam. The space simulation game puts you in charge of tiny green Kerbals that somehow managed to create their own space exploration program, and it's up to you to create the rockets and shuttles that will bring them to distant worlds. For years, the game was owned by Squad, the same studio that created the game, but now it has a new owner in Take-Two Interactive.

According to Squad’s announcement of the acquisition, it seems that nothing will change under the new owners, at least in the foreseeable future. The team will still honor its promise of free downloadable content for those who bought the game on or before April 2013. The game also relies on the overwhelming amount of mods created by its fans, and according to the announcement post on Reddit, it seems that the game's overall modding support will still be around under the new ownership.





If Take-Two sounds familiar, chances are good that you played one of the many games under its umbrella. This includes the Civilization series, the Grand Theft Auto games, Mafia III, and the XCOM strategy titles. With this latest purchase under its belt, Take-Two’s portfolio of titles continues to increase, and it's not difficult to see why the company bought it from Squad. Take-Two noted that since the game’s 1.0 release in April 2015, over two million units of Kerbal Space Program were sold, and it continues to garner praise, based on user reviews on Steam.



Take-Two did not disclose the overall purchase price for the IP.

Even under new ownership, the team will continue to work on new content for the game. In March, Squad announced that it’s currently working on the game's first expansion, titled Making History. It will include new parts for your custom spacecraft, a mission maker, and the ability to play through some of humanity's landmark moments in spaceflight.