Elegoo announces the Jupiter 2 resin 3D printer for $949, early bird price of $849 — new model offers massive print volume but is still physically smaller than previous models

Elegoo has announced the Jupiter 2 resin 3D printer, the company’s largest model in terms of print volume, but one that is still more compact than the older Jupiter and Jupiter SE. According to the company’s press release, the new Jupiter 2 features a 302.40 x 161.98 x 300.00 mm build volume, about 14.6 liters. It also boasts a 14-inch 16K LCD screen that delivers 20 x 26µm XY resolution, allowing you to print finer details and achieve smoother printed surfaces. To help ensure the success of your 3D prints, it comes with a multi-point auto leveling function and real-time data feedback for manual leveling.

"The Jupiter 2 is our bold step forward in elevating the resin 3D printing experience," Elegoo CEO Chris Hong said. "We're setting a new industry benchmark by delivering a reliable, high-efficiency printer capable of handling demanding projects with consistent results." Aside from its larger build volume and higher resolution, it also comes with several new features that should help make resin 3D printing much easier. This includes a double-door design that makes it easier to access the print chamber from the front or the sides. It also has a built-in chamber camera and LED light for monitoring and capturing time-lapse videos of your 3D prints.

This resin 3D printer also reduces waste with its heated resin tank, ensuring that the material stays at the optimal temperature for consistent results. It also has a smart mechanical sensor that warns you in case of residue in the resin vat or if the build plate is not leveled. Furthermore, it has a resin shortage alarm, warning you if you’re about to run out. And when you’re done printing, it has a smart resin management system that automatically feeds and recycles resin with a detachable 2k resin bottle. This makes it easier for users to just leave the Jupiter 2 running in the background and accomplish other tasks, especially for large projects that take several hours to complete.

Transferring print files to the Jupiter 2 is also convenient with its USB & Wi-Fi connectivity, and you can easily control it with its 4-inch capacitive touchscreen on the lower right corner of the machine. Elegoo built the system with modularity in mind, which lets users replace the release film in ten seconds and the LCD screen in ten minutes — significantly faster than traditional methods.

The Jupiter 2 is currently on pre-order, with Super Early Bird and Early Bird buyers able to score discounts of $100 and $50, respectively, with the company expecting to start shipping by the third quarter of 2026. The massive build volume that this 3D printer delivers is aimed at both hobbyists and professionals who want to build large projects or do multiple prints simultaneously.

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