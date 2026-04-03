Newegg shaves $240 off this well-equipped RTX 5070, 7800X3D gaming PC — at $1,929, this CyberpowerPC is at least $100 less than the current cost of its components

With AI demand driving up the prices (and driving down availability) of all manner of PC components, opting for a prebuilt continues to be a good way to save money if you want a new gaming rig. And at $1,929 for a liquid-cooled Ryzen 7 7800X3D / RTX 5070 rig, this system from CyberpowerPC is the best prebuilt deal we’ve spotted today.

The RTX 5070 is our favorite mid-range GPU at the moment, thanks to its roughly 40% better performance over the 5060 Ti 16GB when games aren’t constrained by memory. And the 5070 has 12GB of GDDR7, a significant jump over the limiting 8GB that’s common with lower-end cards.

(Image credit: Future)

Pair that with the Ryzen 7 7800 X3D (which is about 10% faster than Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 270K Plus at gaming ), plus a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and 32GB of RAM, and this is a potent gaming combo.

Save $240 CyberpowerPC RTX 5070 / 7800X3D gaming PC: was $2,169 now $1,929 at Newegg This potent gaming PC combines an RTX 5070 and Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU for high frame rates, plus 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4 SSD, in a premium case. Buying these parts separately these days would cost well over $2,000.

Of course, cooling and presentation matter in a gaming rig as well. CyberpowerPC includes a 360mm AIO cooler and a total of seven RGB fans packed into Phanteks’ attractive NV5S case. You get glass on the front and side panels, and RGB light strips around the front and the side PSU shroud as well. Intake happens via the three side fans in front of the motherboard, which get air through vents in the back side panel.



To top it all off, Nvidia tosses a copy of Resident Evil Requiem in with the graphics card (while supplies last), and Cyberpower’s in-box keyboard and mice tend to be a step above what ships with most big-box gaming PCs.