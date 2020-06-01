Ultrawide Deal Shaves $300 off LG's Curved USB-C Monitor

For the next 10 hours, the LG 34CB99-W ultrawide curved monitor is on sale for $699.99 on Newegg . That’s $300, or 30%, off its usual price of $999.99.

A productivity focused display, this monitor has a 34-inch 21:9 curved IPS screen with a 1440p (3440 x 1440) resolution. It connects over HDMI, DisplayPort or USB Type-C. USB-C means you can do video display, data transfer and mobile device charging over a single cable. The monitor also has a secondary USB 3.0 port for charging other devices.



As an LG monitor, this display also includes LG’s Screen Split feature, which virtually mimics multiple physical monitors by splitting up the ultrawide screen into different windows. There are 14 options overall , including four options for picture-in-picture.

LG 34CB99-W: was $999.99 now $699.99 @ Newegg

Since this monitor is mostly meant for work, it unfortunately tops out at a 60 Hz refresh rate, meaning it won't be the best gaming monitor.

But its ultrawide aspect ratio and 1440p resolution still make it an attractive choice for those looking for immersion over speed.