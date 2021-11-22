AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Dips To All-Time Low For Black Friday

When it comes to AMD's Zen 3 desktop processors, the Cezanne-based Ryzen 5000G family is perhaps the least well known. The flagship member of this family is the Ryzen 7 5700G, and it differs from the likes of the Ryzen 7 5800X due to its inclusion of an integrated Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU. For other great CPUs, check out the best gaming CPU list.

The Ryzen 7 5700G has an MSRP of $359, but is available today for just $314 at Amazon (a 13% discount). This is a new low for the processor just in time for Black Friday later this week.

When it comes to specs, the Ryzen 7 5700G is an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. In addition, AMD squeezes in 16MB of L3 cache (compared to 32MB for the Ryzen 7 5800X).

Given that the Ryzen 7 5700G has a relatively low 65-watt TDP, it comes with a cooling solution in the box. The Wraith Stealth cooler is sufficient if you plan to keep the processor at stock speeds, but we'd suggest a beefier solution from our best CPU coolers list if you want to perform any serious overclocking. In our testing, we were able to dial the Vega 8 GPU all the way to 2.4 GHz (up from the stock 2 GHz). We achieved an all-core overclock of 4.5 GHz for the CPU but ran into some stability issues. However, you may fair better with AMD's Precision Boost Overdrive when it comes to extracting the most performance out of the processor.

We also found the Ryzen 7 5700G to offer incredible power efficiency and excellent gaming performance at 720p resolution across the board. Cranking the resolution up to 1080p whittled down the number of playable games, but fiddling around with individual image quality settings should help improve performance.

However, we should mention that the cheaper Ryzen 5 5600G offers a better price-to-performance ratio if you have a tight budget. And also, keep in mind that the Ryzen 5000G family is limited to PCIe 3.0 connectivity, unlike the Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5800X, for example, which support PCIe 4.0.

With that said, the Ryzen 7 5700G still represents a great performance bargain for someone looking to build a low-cost rig that can handle eSports titles without too much hassle. And given that finding a discrete GPU these days at MSRP is near-impossible, having a decently fast integrated GPU is an added bonus.

