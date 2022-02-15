AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Falls to its Lowest Price Ever: Real Deals

By published

AMD's flagship CPU lowered to a tempting price

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

This is a great time to get your hands on a Ryzen 9 5950X for just $629 on eBay. AMD's flagship processor is capable of running all the latest games and applications at their full potential and is backward compatible with most AM4 socket motherboards - with the appropriate BIOS updates. The Ryzen 9 5950X also received our Editors Choice award for its specs and performance.

Do you want more storage on your PC? Then this Samsung 980 PRO 1TB NVMe SSD could be just what you're looking for. If it's a budget gaming headset you want so that you can issue commands and hear your opponents creeping up on you, then this Astro A10 has over 50% off of its usual asking price right now.   

Check below for even more great deals today.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $629 at eBay

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $629 at eBay
A great low price on eBay for this Ryzen 9 5950X. AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads and core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a TDP of 105W. 

View Deal
Samsung 980 PRO M.2 1TB: was $229, now $149 at Amazon

Samsung 980 PRO M.2 1TB: was $229, now $149 at Amazon
This Samsung 980 PRO M.2 1TB NVMe SSD is now available at Amazon. The SSD supports PCIe 4.0 and sequential read/write speeds up to 3500/3450 MB/s. 

View Deal
Astro A10 Gaming Headset: was $59, now $24 at Newegg with code PRSBPA522

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: was $59, now $24 at Newegg with code PRSBPA522
Get more than 50% off this Astro A10 Gaming Headset at Newegg right now.  Featuring 40mm Neodymium drivers with a frequency response between 20 - 20,000 Hz and an impedance of 32 ohms, the Astro A10 also includes a 6.0mm uni-directional microphone and connects via a 3.5mm Jack.

View Deal
Razer Huntsman V2: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman V2: was $249, now $199 at Amazon
This mechanical gaming keyboard features Razer's analog-optical switches, Chroma RGB lighting, a magnetic wrist rest, dedicated media keys, and a dial. Currently $50 off its usual asking price. 

View Deal
HP Victus Gaming Laptop: was $859, now $749 at Newegg

HP Victus Gaming Laptop: was $859, now $749 at Newegg
This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP Victus gaming laptop. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series 5600 H (3.30GHz), an AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Brand
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 5,730 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(White Asus)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI GS66 Stealth
(MSI)
Our Review
2
MSI - GS66 Stealth 15.6"...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(Grey AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16" 165Hz...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HF
(Alienware)
Our Review
4
Alienware 25 AW2521HF
Dell
$509.99
View Deal
MSI Prestige PS341WU
(MSI)
Our Review
5
MSI Prestige PS341WU 34" 21:9...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
(Samsung)
Our Review
7
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming...
Samsung
$2,499.99
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
9
2021 ASUS TUF Dash F15 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
Razer - Blade 14- 14" Gaming...
Best Buy
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal