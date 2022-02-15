AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Falls to its Lowest Price Ever: Real Deals

This is a great time to get your hands on a Ryzen 9 5950X for just $629 on eBay. AMD's flagship processor is capable of running all the latest games and applications at their full potential and is backward compatible with most AM4 socket motherboards - with the appropriate BIOS updates. The Ryzen 9 5950X also received our Editors Choice award for its specs and performance.

Do you want more storage on your PC? Then this Samsung 980 PRO 1TB NVMe SSD could be just what you're looking for. If it's a budget gaming headset you want so that you can issue commands and hear your opponents creeping up on you, then this Astro A10 has over 50% off of its usual asking price right now.

Check below for even more great deals today.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $629 at eBay

A great low price on eBay for this Ryzen 9 5950X. AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads and core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a TDP of 105W.

Samsung 980 PRO M.2 1TB: was $229, now $149 at Amazon

This Samsung 980 PRO M.2 1TB NVMe SSD is now available at Amazon. The SSD supports PCIe 4.0 and sequential read/write speeds up to 3500/3450 MB/s.

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: was $59, now $24 at Newegg with code PRSBPA522

Get more than 50% off this Astro A10 Gaming Headset at Newegg right now. Featuring 40mm Neodymium drivers with a frequency response between 20 - 20,000 Hz and an impedance of 32 ohms, the Astro A10 also includes a 6.0mm uni-directional microphone and connects via a 3.5mm Jack.

Razer Huntsman V2: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

This mechanical gaming keyboard features Razer's analog-optical switches, Chroma RGB lighting, a magnetic wrist rest, dedicated media keys, and a dial. Currently $50 off its usual asking price.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop: was $859, now $749 at Newegg

This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP Victus gaming laptop. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series 5600 H (3.30GHz), an AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Looking for more deals?