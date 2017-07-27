AMD Opens Up Wraith Max Cooler To Retail For $59

AMD announced that it is offering the Wraith Max cooler on the retail market for $59 with availability beginning today.

The cooler snaps onto AM4, AM3+, and FM2 motherboards. Previously, the Wraith Max was only available as a bundled cooler with some Ryzen SKUs, but due to popular demand, AMD opened it up to the retail market.

The 140W cooler provides plenty of cooling capacity for Ryzen overclocking adventures. You can customize the color of the RGB ring with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Biostar Vivid LED DJ, and ASRock's RGB LED tools. AMD also offers the AMD Wraith Max RGB lighting control software (powered by Cooler Master) as a free download. The Wraith Max comes with both a USB header cable and an RGB LED header to control the lighting feature.

The cooler is equipped with a copper base plate and heatpipes, along with pre-applied thermal paste and a 92mm Cooler Master fan. The down-blowing fan also provides an extra bit of cooling for the socket area and VRMs. The cooler runs at 38dBa and features AMD's new spring-screw clamping mechanism.