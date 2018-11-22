Deal: Threadripper 1950X Now $410, Ryzen 5 2600 $150

Update: The 1950X is now only $410 at Newegg on eBay, but this deal surely won't last long. One hundred and sixty units have sold as of the time of this writing, and the listing indicates that supplies are limited.

If you're on the hunt for a powerful chip with plenty of horsepower for threaded workloads, AMD's got you covered this holiday season. You can score the 16-core 32-thread Threadripper 1950X for a mere $410, marking the lowest price we've seen for the chip. This powerful chip exposes 60 PCIe lanes to the user and features 3.4/4.0 GHz base/boost frequencies. Both Amazon and Newegg are running the sale for the next five days.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X for $409.99 ($590 off)

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 for $185.87 ($15 off)

If ponying up for a high-end X399 platform and enough RAM to populate the quad-channel board is a bit too much, you can step down to the Ryzen 5 2600. You can find this chip for a fantastic $149 at Amazon. This nimble six-core 12-thread chip drops into AM4 motherboards, which are inexpensive and plentiful. AMD also plans to support the AM4 socket until 2020, so you'll have a solid upgrade path in the future.

The Threadripper 1950X is a previous-gen model, but the supporting chipset is compatible with the current-gen Threadripper processors. You'll need a cooler for both processors, so make sure to budget that into your build, and X399 motherboards can be pricey. Check out our How to Buy the Right CPU article for more advice.

