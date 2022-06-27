AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X Is Now Only $516: Real Deals

You can get your hands on AMD's flagship 5950X CPU for only $516 (opens in new tab) at the moment. This processor is an absolute beast on large workloads and great for tasks such as video rendering. Check out our CPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) for more details on this CPU and our review of the 5950X (opens in new tab) for its pros and cons.

Grab a great deal on Gigabyte's Aero 16-inch 4K OLED gaming laptop that's been reduced to just $1,599 (opens in new tab). Featuring Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU and a powerful Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, this laptop can power the latest software on its high-res screen.

For makers and crafters out there, you can save big on an Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer for only $339 (opens in new tab) while supplies last. This printer has a large print bed and is perfect for those big projects and chunky prints.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU: was $799, now $516 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great low price on Amazon for this Ryzen 9 5950X. AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads, with core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a low-power TDP of 105W.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte AERO 16-Inch 4K AMOLED Gaming Laptop: was $2,349, now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This model of Gigabytes AERO line comes with an Intel Core-i7 12700H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and 16GB of DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $339 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get that same Anycubic capability but on a far bigger scale at 11.81 x 11.81 x 12 inches. This means you're able to print models that 90% of other 3D printers could not.

(opens in new tab) LG 24MP60G-B 24-Inch IPS Monitor: was $170, now $136 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Users holding put for an affordable 24-inch IPS display should check out this offer from Amazon on the LG 24MP60G-B gaming monitor. It has an FHD resolution and a 1ms response time lending to its AMD FreeSync certification.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 (RTX3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,199, now $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A5 X1 pairs a Ryzen 7 5600H CPU with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060. The laptop also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD at its disposal.

