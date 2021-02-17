Up to $650 off Alienware PCs and Laptops with RTX 30 Series Graphics in Extended Presidents’ Day Sale

Dell has extended its sitewide Presidents’ Day sale further into the week, meaning you can still pick up huge discounts across its entire product line, including on some of the market's best desktops, like the RTX 3070 Alienware Aurora R11.

Discounts on gaming PCs and laptops range up to $650, and aside from the Aurora, include multiple other options armed with RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Alienware Aurora R10 with 3060Ti: was $1,919, now $1,449 at Dell

This configuration sports a RTX 3060Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 16GB HyperX DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD — all enclosed in a sleek chassis with low-Profile Smart Cooling CPU Heatsink.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11 with RTX 3070: was $2,209, now $1,799 at Dell

This model of the Aurora R11 comes packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700F CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition: was $2,279, now $1,959 at Dell

Stepping outside of Alienware-branded hardware gets you a powerful XPS gaming rig with 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 CPU, GeFore RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,949, now $1,299 at Dell

Yes, you can get the 17-inch version of this laptop for less. But while the bigger brother has a slightly weaker RTX 2060 GPU, this one comes packed with the 2070. Plus, at 15 inches, it’s a little more portable! You will also find Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,009.99, now $749.99 at Dell

New to laptop gaming and looking to get something cheap and cheerful with enough power for casual playing? This Dell G5 15 configuration is ideal — Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GTX 1650Ti graphics card, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Chances are you’ve seen or at least heard about the RTX 30 series graphics card stocking issues going on right now, leading to ridiculously high prices when buying them standalone.

But now, with pre-build discounts this deep, you can dodge the price gouging and get something that offers better value for your money.