Grab a Powerful Asus Gaming Laptop for $1,249: Real Deals

If you've got the space, then a desktop computer is fantastic, but sometimes you don't have any room for a large PC and monitor, or you might want to take your computer with you when you travel. Having a portable computer that's powerful enough to play games, and handle your workload is a bonus, and even better than that is when you can get your hands on one for a reduced price.

You can pick up an Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop for $1,249 (opens in new tab)right now, and for that price, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GBs of DDR5 Memory, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. With these components, it shouldn't have any problems running the latest games or applications.

It's not long until the next generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs arrives, and with that impending launch comes another dip in price for the existing AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, which is selling for $202 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. See our CPU hierarchy for details on this CPU and its performance compared to other existing CPUs.

One of our favorite SSDs, the WD SN850 (1TB), has dropped to a new low of $104 (opens in new tab). See our review of the WD SN850 for an idea of its speed and performance capabilities, and why we awarded it our Editor's Choice.

Check below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15 (12th Gen, RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $1,499, now $1,249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This laptop powers its 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GBs of DDR5 Memory, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. These are some tasty components, and at this price point makes it an even better bargain.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU: was $299, now $202 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth a look at $202, particularly for Ryzen owners with first- or second-gen systems. This chip comes with all the latest Ryzen features, like support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 1TB SSD: was $148, now $104 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact durable package that is now at its lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) Innocn 15A1F 15-inch Full HD OLED Portable Monitor: was $349, now $199 with $150 coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Innocn 15A1F offers 15.6 inches and a Full HD resolution in a portable monitor at an excellent price. But perhaps its best feature is that you get a colorful OLED panel after a discount.

(opens in new tab) MIKA3D 12-in-1 Color 3D Printer Filament: was $180, now $127 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get PLA filament of any colors you could possibly want in this bulk deal, which gives you $50 off. Each spool has 500g of filament and you get a bottle of 3D printer stick for free.

Looking for more deals?