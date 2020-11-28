Score Two Samsung 1080p Monitors for $99

If you're in the market for new monitors, it's probably a bit daunting that the Best Monitor Deals still end up being multi-hundred figures, but it's not all hopeless. HP just posted a wicked deal on Samsung's SE450 Series desktop monitor: two for $99.

We're not kidding when we say wicked. Two brand new monitors for $99 is an absolute steal, and thus perfect for if you need to add a couple of displays to your multi-monitor setup, kids PC, or in a closet for direct control of your home server. At $50 a pop, who cares if you don't need to use it a lot?

Samsung SE450 1080p 21.5-inch Monitor: Two for $99

They might not blow you away in gaming performance or crisp visuals, but for use cases where you just need something that works, HP has a deal for two of these 21.5-inch 1080p panels for just $99. Use coupon code 2SE450.

View Deal

The best part is, they're not even terrible monitors. Sure, they're only 21.5-inches in diagonal, and only have a 1080p TN panel, but the SE450 Series comes with LED backlighting for low power consumption, and a stand that comes complete with swiveling, tilting, and pivoting adjustments, and it's height-adjustable for great ergonomics. If you want to wall-mount the display, you can do that too with a standard VESA mount, and believe it or not: Samsung is covering the monitor with a three-year warranty.

Display inputs include legacy VGA and DVI-D ports, but for modern use cases, Samsung also includes DisplayPort inputs, though the cable for the last one isn't supplied.

To get in on this deal, use coupon code 2SE450 during checkout on HP's website.

For more savings, check our list of best Cyber Monday Friday deals overall, best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, best Cyber Monday laptop deals, best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals.